ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Man Forced To Lick Urine For Temple Purification In Lucknow, Alleges Abuse By Swamikant

Lucknow: A 65-year-old Dalit man, who was allegedly forced to lick urine here in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, said Swamikant, a resident of Kakori, abused him and forced me to lick urine in the name of temple purification.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the victim, a resident of Hata Hazrat Sahib, said, "I suffer from a respiratory condition and often urinate involuntarily. On Monday, I was sitting in the Sheetla Mata temple premises. While drinking water, some water spilt on the ground, and due to my illness, I inadvertently urinated in the temple premises. Meanwhile, Swamikant, also known as Pammy, a resident of Kakori, visited the temple.”

The elderly man said, “Pammy abused me and forced me to lick urine in the name of temple purification. After this, the entire temple premises were washed with water. Pammu hurled casteist abuses at me and even assaulted me.”

"I informed my nephew about the incident. Further, I went to the Kakori police station and filed a case. The accused, Swamikant alias Pammu, has been arrested by the police in this case,” he added.

A probe has been launched into the incident, and the guilty would not be spared, the Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Wednesday.