Dalit Man Thrashed, Forced To Drink Urine In Madhya Pradesh, 3 Men Detained

Bhind: A Dalit man in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind was allegedly beaten up and forced to drink urine by three men on Diwali, officials said on Tuesday. An FIR has been registered, and the youths have been detained in connection with the case, they said. The victim, a resident of Ajuddipura in Bhind, used to drive a vehicle in Gwalior.

Bhind Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjeev Pathak said, "A case was registered on Monday night based on the complaint. The investigation is ongoing."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the victim said that the three accused, Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma, and Chhotu, had been insisting on driving their jeep, but he refused. On Monday, the trio went to his village and asked his father about him.

The victim man further said that the trio then headed to Gwalior after obtaining information from his father. He said that they took him in their car and left for Bhind.