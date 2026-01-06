ETV Bharat / state

Dalit House Surgeon Dies By Suicide After Colleague Refuses To Marry Over Caste Difference

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old Dalit house surgeon at the Government Medical College in Siddipet district allegedly died by suicide after she was "cheated" by a senior resident doctor after he promised to marry her, police have said.

Upset over his refusal to marry due to caste differences, she self-injected a herbicide in the college hostel on January 3 and fell unconscious, they added. Her roommates admitted her to a hospital in Siddipet and later to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, where she died in the early hours of January 4 while undergoing treatment, officials said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's sister, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested the accused, they said. The deceased, who belonged to a poor family from Jogulamba-Gadwal district, studied in a social welfare school and later joined MBBS at the Government Medical College in Siddipet in 2020.