ETV Bharat / state

Dalit Family Allegedly Boycotted, Denied Water From Public Well In Gujarat’s Surendranagar

Surendranagar: A Scheduled Caste family is reportedly socially boycotted and denied access to water from a public well in Metasar village of Patdi taluka of Surendranagar district in Gujarat. The incident has ignited a conversation around untouchability and caste-based discrimination in the state that too in 21st century.

According to reports, discrimination against members of the Scheduled Caste community in Metasar village came to light after a video related to the incident surfaced. Following the submission of evidence, police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against several accused individuals.

Those named in the complaint include Kukabhai, Dharmshibhai, Mansukhbhai, Pratapbhai, Somabhai, and two women. Police have initiated legal proceedings and begun further investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, Dilipbhai Bhikhabhai Rathod, originally from Metasar village and currently residing in Rajkot, had returned to his native village with his family. During the visit, a woman from his family allegedly went to fetch water from the village well but was stopped by some villagers.

The accused allegedly prevented her from drawing water, abused her using casteist slurs, and misbehaved with her. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and the investigation was launched.

Given the seriousness of the allegations involving social boycott and denial of access to a public water source, the probe has now been handed over to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP)-level officer.