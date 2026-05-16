Dalit Family Allegedly Boycotted, Denied Water From Public Well In Gujarat’s Surendranagar
According to reports, discrimination against members of the Scheduled Caste community in Metasar village came to light after a video related to the incident surfaced
Published : May 16, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Surendranagar: A Scheduled Caste family is reportedly socially boycotted and denied access to water from a public well in Metasar village of Patdi taluka of Surendranagar district in Gujarat. The incident has ignited a conversation around untouchability and caste-based discrimination in the state that too in 21st century.
According to reports, discrimination against members of the Scheduled Caste community in Metasar village came to light after a video related to the incident surfaced. Following the submission of evidence, police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against several accused individuals.
Those named in the complaint include Kukabhai, Dharmshibhai, Mansukhbhai, Pratapbhai, Somabhai, and two women. Police have initiated legal proceedings and begun further investigation into the matter.
According to the complaint, Dilipbhai Bhikhabhai Rathod, originally from Metasar village and currently residing in Rajkot, had returned to his native village with his family. During the visit, a woman from his family allegedly went to fetch water from the village well but was stopped by some villagers.
The accused allegedly prevented her from drawing water, abused her using casteist slurs, and misbehaved with her. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and the investigation was launched.
Given the seriousness of the allegations involving social boycott and denial of access to a public water source, the probe has now been handed over to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP)-level officer.
Speaking on the matter, DySP Parth Parmar said a complaint had been registered against six individuals for allegedly stopping members of the Scheduled Caste community from drawing water from the well.
“All necessary evidence has been collected and further investigation is underway. Steps are being taken to detain the accused and proceed with legal action,” Parmar said, adding that authorities would remain vigilant to ensure such incidents do not recur in Surendranagar district.
Meanwhile, Buddhist monk Bhante Pathik said that caste-based discrimination is still prevalent in rural parts of the district and has contributed to religious conversions among Scheduled Caste communities.
He alleged that in some villages, members of Scheduled Castes are still not allowed to grow beards or moustaches, ride horses, or access public resources freely.
“Due to such discrimination, many people are turning towards Buddhism. Over the past 10 years, more than 380 people in Surendranagar district have converted, and I have personally administered initiation to them,” Bhante Pathik said.
The incident has once again brought attention to the persistence of caste-based discrimination and social exclusion in rural India despite legal protections and constitutional safeguards.
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