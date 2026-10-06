ETV Bharat / state

Dairy Farmers In Ahilyanagar Struggle To Keep Their Cattle, Due To Rising Prices of Fodder And Shortage Of Water

Dairy farmers in Ahilyanagar district are now forced to purchase fodder at high prices just to keep their cattle alive. They however said the stock they are getting is also limited ( ETV Bharat )

Shirdi: An expanse of fields with a dried crop is visible in the entire region of Ahilyanagar, as a prolonged dry spell has caused the drought to intensify in this district.

Receding monsoon with no rains in the month of September has stunted the growth of Kharif crops. Most of the crops have dried, leaving the farmers in complete distress. This has directly impacted even livestock, as the farmers have to now depend on fetching fodder from outside this entire district, as there is no green fodder available in their fields.

Keeping cattle alive is a challenge

Cattle owners are facing a critical dilemma of keeping their families and now their cattle alive. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunil Raut, a dairy farmer, said, "It is challenging for us this time. Till now, if we would get five sacks of fodder for our cattle, now we can barely get one. This is the extent of the severe fodder shortage we are facing due to drought. The problem is severe. Currently, due to the limited crop, even if we are ready to pay to buy fodder for our cattle, there isn't a sufficient stock available."

While a single acre typically yields five bags or trolley-loads of fodder, farmers are currently forced to make do with just two bags or two trolleys. Consequently, fodder production has dropped by more than half. Due to the lack of fodder in their fields, owners are compelled to purchase it from outside sources at high prices.

"Now it has also become expensive to purchase from outside, fodder for our cattle. Sugarcane is costing Rs 5000-5500 per tonne, Rs 4000 per tonne for corn, also, if we ask for a large stock of fodder, there is no guarantee we will get all we have asked for, we may get just one sack. This obviously is worrisome as in the forthcoming summer, there will be no fodder available for our cattle. Some animal husbandry farmers have already begun selling their cattle," said Raut.