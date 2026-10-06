Dairy Farmers In Ahilyanagar Struggle To Keep Their Cattle, Due To Rising Prices of Fodder And Shortage Of Water
Farmers have urged the administration to set up fodder camps on an urgent basis before all dairy farmers are forced to sell their livestock.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Shirdi: An expanse of fields with a dried crop is visible in the entire region of Ahilyanagar, as a prolonged dry spell has caused the drought to intensify in this district.
Receding monsoon with no rains in the month of September has stunted the growth of Kharif crops. Most of the crops have dried, leaving the farmers in complete distress. This has directly impacted even livestock, as the farmers have to now depend on fetching fodder from outside this entire district, as there is no green fodder available in their fields.
Keeping cattle alive is a challenge
Cattle owners are facing a critical dilemma of keeping their families and now their cattle alive. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sunil Raut, a dairy farmer, said, "It is challenging for us this time. Till now, if we would get five sacks of fodder for our cattle, now we can barely get one. This is the extent of the severe fodder shortage we are facing due to drought. The problem is severe. Currently, due to the limited crop, even if we are ready to pay to buy fodder for our cattle, there isn't a sufficient stock available."
While a single acre typically yields five bags or trolley-loads of fodder, farmers are currently forced to make do with just two bags or two trolleys. Consequently, fodder production has dropped by more than half. Due to the lack of fodder in their fields, owners are compelled to purchase it from outside sources at high prices.
"Now it has also become expensive to purchase from outside, fodder for our cattle. Sugarcane is costing Rs 5000-5500 per tonne, Rs 4000 per tonne for corn, also, if we ask for a large stock of fodder, there is no guarantee we will get all we have asked for, we may get just one sack. This obviously is worrisome as in the forthcoming summer, there will be no fodder available for our cattle. Some animal husbandry farmers have already begun selling their cattle," said Raut.
Even though farmers are willing to pay, the supply falls woefully short of demand. Cattle owners are facing a crisis as they receive only one trolley-load against a demand for four. Compounding the issue, a sharp rise in the cost of cattle feed has completely disrupted the daily financial planning of dairy farmers.
Do or die situation
The dairy business, which is a primary source of income for many rural families, is now bearing big brunt of the fodder and water shortages. Dairy farmer Raut expressed concern that milk production could decline further due to the scarcity of water and fodder, alongside rising veterinary costs.
As the future looks bleak, farmers fear they may be forced to sell their livestock at throwaway prices if their upkeep becomes impossible for these farmers.
Consequently, farmers and milk producers are urging the administration to take serious note of the situation and immediately set up fodder camps in the Sonai area in accordance with government norms, while also ensuring the availability of fodder and water for livestock owners.