Daily Wagers, Anganwadi Workers Feel Dejected As Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026 Offers No Relief
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah did not announce any regularisation policy for daily wagers but said his government was committed to finding just and humane solutions.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the second annual budget of Rs 1,13,767 crore for the Union Territory, thousands of daily wagers and anganwadi workers were left dismayed, still awaiting the promised regularisation and an increase in their monthly honorarium.
Abdullah, in his speech, expressed deep appreciation for the public services given by these workers for Jammu and Kashmir, but did not announce any measures for their long-awaited demands.
In the last budget session, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a high-level bureaucratic committee to work out a roadmap for regularising daily wagers and ad hoc and casual labourers in the Union Territory. “The Committee will be working out a framework on the total numbers of daily wagers, the financial aspect and the legal aspect, and the report will be submitted within six months. I hope in the next budget a policy will be announced for them,” he had said.
Headed by the Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, the committee comprises the additional Chief Secretary in the CM office, Dheeraj Gupta; the Finance Secretary; and the secretaries of the General Administration Department (GAD) and Law Department.
This year, Abdullah did not announce any policy for their regularisation but said that his government is committed to finding just and humane solutions to their public service. “Based on the recommendations of the committee, a structured and phased roadmap for regularisation will be announced in the coming period. Our objective is to ensure that those who have devoted the prime years of their lives to public service are given dignity, security and a stable future within the framework of law and fiscal responsibility,” he said.
Following this, 61000 daily wagers and other workers who were eagerly awaiting an announcement for their regularisation received a jolt. They called the reference to their services “vague”.
Sajad Parray, president of the daily wagers union of public health engineering and member of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), said, “The CM’s announcement does not explain the recommendations of the High Level Committee and a timeline for the regularisation of our service,” he told ETV Bharat.
Parray said that this is a time-buying exercise from the present government, just like the previous governments. “The 61000 daily wagers of 59 departments are disappointed with the ruling government for ditching us once again,” he said.
Similarly, the anganwadi workers and helpers, for whom the chief minister expressed “deepest appreciation”, said that the government did not heed their repeated urges to increase their monthly honorarium.
Hanifa Mir, an Anganwadi worker who represents 59000 workers and helpers in Jammu and Kashmir, expressed disappointment with the budget as the CM did not announce any hike in their honorarium. “We are demanding implementation of the Minimum Wages Act or an increase in honourarium from the UT share,” she said.
Each Anganwadi worker is paid Rs 5001 per month, of which Rs 4500 is the centre share and Rs 600 is the share of the UT, she said, adding that for the Anganwadi helpers, the centre share is Rs 2250 and Rs 300 from the UT share.
“We are demanding an increase in the UT share if the government does not implement the minimum wage act. Puducherry and other states pay a Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 monthly honourarium, as they have increased the state or UT share for the workers,” she said.
As per the anganwadi workers, Jammu and Kashmir is the only union territory which pays the lowest wages to them, while 24 states and UTs pay an honourarium ranging between Rs 7000 and Rs 13000 since they have increased the state share for their honourarium.
Chief Minister Abdullah, in his speech, said that the government is committed to removing impediments to the timely release of their monthly honorarium. But Hanifa said that the honorarium of Anganwadi workers had been unpaid since October last year. “Our incentives of Rs 100 have also been unpaid since August last year,” she said.
Per the CM, his government has no proposal under consideration to increase the monthly honorarium of lumberdars and chowkidars of the revenue department, who are being paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,501 and Rs 1,500, respectively. Their honorarium was revised in April 2016 during the PDP-BJP government, which was hiked from Rs 751 to Rs 1,500 per month.
