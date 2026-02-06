ETV Bharat / state

Daily Wagers, Anganwadi Workers Feel Dejected As Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026 Offers No Relief

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the second annual budget of Rs 1,13,767 crore for the Union Territory, thousands of daily wagers and anganwadi workers were left dismayed, still awaiting the promised regularisation and an increase in their monthly honorarium.

Abdullah, in his speech, expressed deep appreciation for the public services given by these workers for Jammu and Kashmir, but did not announce any measures for their long-awaited demands.

In the last budget session, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a high-level bureaucratic committee to work out a roadmap for regularising daily wagers and ad hoc and casual labourers in the Union Territory. “The Committee will be working out a framework on the total numbers of daily wagers, the financial aspect and the legal aspect, and the report will be submitted within six months. I hope in the next budget a policy will be announced for them,” he had said.

Headed by the Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, the committee comprises the additional Chief Secretary in the CM office, Dheeraj Gupta; the Finance Secretary; and the secretaries of the General Administration Department (GAD) and Law Department.

File photo of Anganwadi workers protesting in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

This year, Abdullah did not announce any policy for their regularisation but said that his government is committed to finding just and humane solutions to their public service. “Based on the recommendations of the committee, a structured and phased roadmap for regularisation will be announced in the coming period. Our objective is to ensure that those who have devoted the prime years of their lives to public service are given dignity, security and a stable future within the framework of law and fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Following this, 61000 daily wagers and other workers who were eagerly awaiting an announcement for their regularisation received a jolt. They called the reference to their services “vague”.

Sajad Parray, president of the daily wagers union of public health engineering and member of the Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), said, “The CM’s announcement does not explain the recommendations of the High Level Committee and a timeline for the regularisation of our service,” he told ETV Bharat.