Daily Wage Workers Hit Streets In Kashmir Demanding Job Regularisation

Srinagar: Hundreds of daily wage workers took to the streets in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, to protest the government’s lack of transparency regarding the proposed policy for their regularisation. This marks the first big protest against the elected government in the region.

The protesting workers attempted to assemble near the official headquarters of the ruling National Conference (NC) but were blocked by police, compelling them to protest near the All India Radio (AIR) headquarters, located adjacent to the NC office.

This was the first major protest against the elected government since it took office in October 2024 after delayed elections following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Earlier, it was a daily occurrence in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but they disappeared after the Centre removed the region’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The daily wage workers are protesting for their regularisation and reminding the ruling party of its poll manifesto promise that “it will formulate a policy for regularisation in a time-bound manner” for paramedical staff in Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College (GMC), casual labourers, daily wagers, CIC operators, contractual employees, home guards, Rehbar-e-Khel and other categories of temporary employees.

Daily Wage Workers Hit Streets In Jammu Kashmir Demanding Job Regularisation (ETV Bharat)

The protest held today was sparked after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah presented the budget in the ongoing Jammu Legislative Assembly session. In his speech, he acknowledged the workers’ public service contributions but did not provide a timeline for addressing their long-awaited demands for regularisation.

In his first budget speech in 2025 to the assembly in Jammu, Omar announced the formation of a high-level committee of bureaucrats to develop a roadmap for the regularisation of over 61,000 daily wagers, ad hoc workers, and casual labourers in the union territory.

Later, a committee headed by the UT’s Chief Secretary Atal Dullo and comprising the Additional Chief Secretary in the CM’s office Dheeraj Gupta, the Finance Secretary, and the secretaries of the General Administration Department and Law Department was set up.