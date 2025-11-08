ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Now Dahisar To Have A Mangrove Park on Lines of Gorai, To Boost Conservation And Eco-Tourism

It is an 800-metre-long elevated wooden path (Wooden Mangrove Trail), which enables tourists to experience the beauty of these forests. In addition, an Interpretation Centre where the visitors will be able to see digital exhibitions on biodiversity, carbon storage and interactive displays has been installed.

The authorities will set up the Gorai Mangrove Park under the guidance of the Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Government. "It will be the country's first mangrove-themed urban biodiversity park to promote conservation-based eco-tourism," reads a Maharashtra forest department document.

The project will cost approximately Rs 110 crore. According to the state forest department, due to a lack of awareness, citizens consider mangroves as 'smelly, swampy, mosquito-ridden places'. They now wish to spread the message of "their true beauty and value."

Mangrove forests transfer organic matter and energy from the land to the sea and form a base of many marine food webs. They are also home to a wide variety of marine and terrestrial life, which serve as nurseries for coral reefs and commercially important fish species.

Mumbai: Mumbaikars can soon look forward to visiting two grand mangrove parks in the Gorai and Dahisar areas, the first such establishments in the country.

Notably, the authorities will provide training to the locals residing in these villages to involve them in this project, for them to get employment. Such an experiment was first started in the national forests, where the locals have been trained and given jobs as safari guides and naturalists to use their skills living in these natural habitats.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister and MP from Mumbai, said, "Under the eco-friendly vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, these projects will boost sustainable tourism. These projects will also provide employment opportunities for the locals. Gorai and Dahisar Mangrove Parks will act as the lungs of Mumbai."

The Gorai mangrove park, which was to be inaugurated in May, has been postponed. The Dahisar Mangrove Park, which will be built on the lines of the Gorai project, is expected to further boost Mumbai's eco-tourism. This project, worth nearly Rs 80 crore and is expected to be completed within two years. A contractor has been appointed for this project covering an area of ​​30 hectares, and work on this project has already begun.

Tourists will be able to experience walking through mangroves and creeks, there will be a virtual aquarium, an interactive marine life exhibit and the Mangrove Trail will be 400 metres long. There will also be a floating jetty and a selfie point.

Kandlavas or mangroves are scientifically known as 'oxygen banks'. These trees absorb carbon dioxide four to five times more than normal forests and store it for a long time, which is how they are named as 'blue carbon ecosystems'. They reduce urban pollution by absorbing dust, salt and pollutants from the air. They keep the temperature and humidity balanced and keep the areas around these clean, cool and healthy.

However, the very oxygen lungs of this city have been under severe threat of destruction due to immense construction. Fast-paced urban development and infrastructure projects, along with high-rises, have hastened the destruction of these mangroves, which also act as natural protection against flooding.

This rampant construction is adversely impacting the marine life of the Mumbai coast, says environmental activist Zoru Bathena. "Large projects are being implemented on the banks of the creeks in Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations near Mumbai by cutting down huge tracts of mangrove forests. We need these mangrove forests, as they help to control; floods. In this context, initiatives like the Gorai and Dahisar Mangrove Park will provide relief for mangrove conservation. We hope they are not mere symbolic measures," Bathena said.