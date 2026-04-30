ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Dadu Sect Saints Lead Fight To Save Forest Land Against Proposed Investment Zone

The Agnitap has been on since April 15 in scorching heat, with the temperatures reaching around 45 degrees Celsius. The local villagers are also engaged in the movement to save the place of salvation of the famous saint Dadu Dayal that is said to be approximately 400 years old.

They, along with the local villagers, allege that thousands of trees are being sacrificed in the name of the investment zone, which will wipe out the sacred Daduvan.

They have been performing an ‘Agnitap’ (fire penance) over the last fortnight. These saints have been leading the fight to preserve the legacy of Dadu Dayal, the great saint of the Bhakti period and to save the forest land called ‘Daduvan’.

Jaipur: Saints affiliated to Bhairana Dham in Bichoon, located around 50 km from Jaipur, who have been protesting against Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation’s (RIICO) move to acquire forest land for an investment zone, have threatened to intensify their agitation from May 2 onwards.

The place became the centre of attraction when RIICO decided to establish an investment zone in Bhairana. The locals allege that under the pretext of developing the investment zone, the place of salvation of the Saint is being destroyed and thousands of trees are being cut. This move also poses a threat to the animals and birds roaming in the forest.

Dadu Sect Saints Lead Fight To Save Forest Land Against Proposed Investment Zone (ETV Bharat)

The sacred site of the Dadu sect stands in the crosshairs of faith, environment and development. The saints and the local villagers are opposing the plan to develop this historical place as an investment zone. The saints claim that this is not just a matter of saving land but also an issue of preserving spiritual heritage, environment and wildlife. They are firmly opposing the RIICO move.

The saints and local residents allege that RIICO selected this area for industrial development based on a misleading survey report where thousands of trees that are very old have been shown as mere shrubs on paper and environmental clearance has been obtained for the industrial zone. They claim that a large number of trees have been uprooted and buried under the soil. At many places, the marks of uprooted trees are still visible.

Dadu Sect Saints Lead Fight To Save Forest Land Against Proposed Investment Zone (ETV Bharat)

Deendayaldas Swami, a young volunteer at Bhairana Dham, said, “While the government claims to be planting millions of trees through campaigns like ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and ‘Hariyalo Rajasthan’, greenery is being destroyed in an area considered religiously and environmentally significant.”

He said the saint community considers this land, spread over approximately 330 acres, to be the historical heritage of the Dadu sect and a place of salvation. The saints point out that the hills, vegetation and wildlife here are the hallmarks of this holy land. They have also accused the authorities of tampering with the natural and religious heritage of the region by ignoring Aravalli conservation guidelines.

Despite assurances from Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, the saints are continuing their protest. A dharna is underway along the main road along with the Agnitap. They say that the protest will continue until the plan to develop Bhairana Dham into an investment zone is rejected. They have warned of a major protest on May 2 where thousands from the surrounding villages are expected to gather to voice their opposition against the proposed project.