Dadri Lynching Case: Court Rejects Govt's Plea To Withdraw Case Against Accused

New Delhi/Noida: A court in Greater Noida on Tuesday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of prosecution against the accused in the long-pending Dadri Akhlaq lynching case, observing that the application was neither legally sustainable nor in the interest of justice.

The fast-track court at Surajpur, which is hearing the case related to the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq by a mob in Bisahra village of Dadri, dismissed the prosecution's application after examining the facts placed before it and observed that no convincing grounds had been presented to justify the withdrawal of the case, making it clear that the trial would continue against all the accused.

Rejecting the plea, the court directed that regular proceedings in the sensitive case be carried forward without delay. Considering the gravity of the matter, it ordered that the case be heard on a day-to-day basis to ensure an expeditious trial and scheduled the next hearing on January 6, 2026. The prosecution was instructed to record the statements of more witnesses.

Taking a strict view on witness safety, the court also issued directions to the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida to provide immediate and adequate security to any witness who expresses apprehension or seeks protection. The court underlined that witnesses must be able to depose freely and without fear, stressing that a fair and fearless atmosphere is essential for the delivery of justice.