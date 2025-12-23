Dadri Lynching Case: Court Rejects Govt's Plea To Withdraw Case Against Accused
Fixing the next hearing on January 6, it underlined that witnesses must be able to depose without fear and instructed the police to provide security.
New Delhi/Noida: A court in Greater Noida on Tuesday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of prosecution against the accused in the long-pending Dadri Akhlaq lynching case, observing that the application was neither legally sustainable nor in the interest of justice.
The fast-track court at Surajpur, which is hearing the case related to the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq by a mob in Bisahra village of Dadri, dismissed the prosecution's application after examining the facts placed before it and observed that no convincing grounds had been presented to justify the withdrawal of the case, making it clear that the trial would continue against all the accused.
Rejecting the plea, the court directed that regular proceedings in the sensitive case be carried forward without delay. Considering the gravity of the matter, it ordered that the case be heard on a day-to-day basis to ensure an expeditious trial and scheduled the next hearing on January 6, 2026. The prosecution was instructed to record the statements of more witnesses.
Taking a strict view on witness safety, the court also issued directions to the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida to provide immediate and adequate security to any witness who expresses apprehension or seeks protection. The court underlined that witnesses must be able to depose freely and without fear, stressing that a fair and fearless atmosphere is essential for the delivery of justice.
The Akhlaq lynching case, which erupted into a nationwide social and political controversy, has remained under judicial scrutiny for several years. The killing of Mohammad Akhlaq over allegations of cow slaughter had triggered widespread outrage and intense debate across the country.
With the court refusing to halt the prosecution, attention is now focused on the January 6 hearing, which is expected to shape the next phase of proceedings in this closely monitored case. The police had registered a case under several sections and arrested 18 accused, including three minors. While one accused died in 2016, the remaining 14 are out on bail.
During the court hearing, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said the application filed by the UP government was baseless, and the court also rejected it. "We would continue to stand with the victim's family," she added.
Notably, in October of this year, the state government's counsel had argued in court that withdrawing the case would restore social harmony.
