Dabbawala's Son Mangesh Pangare Becomes BMC Corporator

Mangesh Dattaram Pangare won from Ward 4 on a Shiv Sena ticket, and his victory was celebrated at Grant Road station. Expressing his joy at his nephew becoming a corporator, dabbawala Sitaram Pangare distributed sweets to his colleagues. The usually tired faces of the dabbawalas appeared cheerful and energetic, beaming with pride and joy.

Mumbai: Son of a dabbawala, who leaves his home every morning at dawn, cycling through the streets of Mumbai with lunchboxes hanging from his bicycle, becoming a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not just a political event but a journey of struggle, hard work, dreams and determination.

The dabbawala community has been raising their issues for many years but were never taken seriously. "The BMC has already passed a resolution to provide special medical services to dabbawala workers. However, this file is still pending with the commissioner. Being a corporator from a dabbawala family, I will strive to ensure that this decision is finalised as soon as possible," Mangesh Pangare expressed.

Mangesh Pangare's father and grandfather were dabbawalas, and his uncle still works as a dabbawala. His three generations have toiled to provide meals to Mumbai. Today, this young man from the same family has reached the BMC's assembly hall. This victory is not just Mangesh's alone, but of the entire dabbawala community as they now have their own corporator in the assembly hall, who will listen to their problems.

"Dabbawalas are not hawkers but in many places, municipal corporation employees confiscate their bicycles and impose fines. This was affecting the livelihoods of many families. As a solution to this, arrangements are being made for bicycle parking slots for dabbawalas at prime locations in Mumbai," Mangesh Pangare said.

Regarding Mangesh Pangare's victory, Subhash Talekar of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association said, "Dabbawalas are not just people who deliver lunchboxes, they are a symbol of Mumbai's discipline, punctuality, and honesty. Today, a representative from that very community has entered the assembly hall. This victory shows that dreams are not small, only circumstances are. We are very happy. This is Mangesh Pangare's first term but the Mumbai Dabbawala Association will meet with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and request that he be given a committee chairmanship."