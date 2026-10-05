Delaying Tactics Over DA Arrears To Punjab Govt Employees: HC Tells Chief Secy To Appear In Person On Tuesday
Court directs govt to stop challenging court verdicts via social media tweets and cease playing a game of hide-and-seek; state govt announces 8% DA hike.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Chandigarh: Expressing displeasure over the Punjab government's delaying tactics in releasing Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered the state's Chief Secretary to appear in person on Tuesday.
During the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra found that the Punjab government was concealing the truth regarding the process of filing its appeal in the Supreme Court.
Admonishing the Punjab government, the court remarked, "The government is misrepresenting facts before the court regarding the filing of an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's recent order concerning the payment of outstanding dearness allowance to state employees."
The court directed the government to stop challenging court verdicts via social media tweets and to cease playing a game of hide-and-seek with the court.
Speaking to the media after the hearing, the petitioner's counsel, Advocate Sunny Singla, said, "In the application filed under Section 215, the court had summoned the Punjab Government and the Chief Secretary regarding the DA (Dearness Allowance) matter, enquiring about compliance with the order passed by the court on August 3. The government responded by stating that it had filed an SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the Supreme Court. In response, the court observed that it had already granted three opportunities, yet the government had merely reiterated the filing of the SLP without rectifying the defects associated with it."
What is Article 215?
Under Article 215 of the Constitution of India, every High Court in the country holds the status of a 'Court of Record' and possesses the special power to take action against those who violate its orders. Under this provision, if any individual, official, or the government wilfully fails to comply with the decisions or orders issued by the High Court, the court can initiate strict action by holding them guilty of 'contempt of court'.
Under the provisions of this law, the High Court has the full authority to impose a fine on the violator concerned, sentence them to civil imprisonment, or — considering the gravity of the matter — impose both penalties simultaneously. This is precisely why, when the Punjab government failed to comply with the orders dated August 3, the High Court invoked Section 215 to summon the government and compel the Chief Secretary to appear in person.
What was the High Court's earlier order?
This entire matter pertains to outstanding DA arrears amounting to Rs 14,191 crore, owed to approximately 8 lakh employees and pensioners of the Punjab government. On August 3, 2026, a single bench of the High Court had ordered the government to clear these arrears within 15 days. Additionally, the court stipulated that until the employees received their dues, the government would be barred from undertaking any major advertising campaigns in print or on social media for its own publicity.
The Punjab government had moved the Supreme Court to challenge a strict order issued by the High Court's single bench, which mandated the payment of the entire outstanding amount of Rs 14,191 crore within 15 days and imposed a ban on advertising expenditure. The government argued before the country's apex court that paying such a massive sum within such a short time frame would place an immense burden on the state exchequer, potentially hindering development works.
To resolve this dispute, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had also presented a significant offer to the employees. The government proposed that if the state employees desired, it was willing to provide them with a pay structure equivalent to that of Central Government employees. The government claimed that, across several categories, the salaries of Punjab employees were already higher than those of their central counterparts.
DA Increased By 8%
Amid this legal dispute, the Punjab government held a crucial meeting with employee unions, after which it announced an 8 per cent hike in the DA as an interim measure. However, the government made it clear that despite this 8 per cent increase, the ongoing court case and legal battle regarding the substantial outstanding arrears would continue.
The government's stance was that the new hike was intended to address the current situation, whereas the final decision on the pending arrears — amounting to crores of rupees — would be subject to the outcome of the court proceedings.
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