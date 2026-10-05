ETV Bharat / state

Delaying Tactics Over DA Arrears To Punjab Govt Employees: HC Tells Chief Secy To Appear In Person On Tuesday

Chandigarh: Expressing displeasure over the Punjab government's delaying tactics in releasing Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees, t he Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday ordered the state's Chief Secretary to appear in person on Tuesday.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra found that the Punjab government was concealing the truth regarding the process of filing its appeal in the Supreme Court.

Admonishing the Punjab government, the court remarked, "The government is misrepresenting facts before the court regarding the filing of an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's recent order concerning the payment of outstanding dearness allowance to state employees."

The court directed the government to stop challenging court verdicts via social media tweets and to cease playing a game of hide-and-seek with the court.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, the petitioner's counsel, Advocate Sunny Singla, said, "In the application filed under Section 215, the court had summoned the Punjab Government and the Chief Secretary regarding the DA (Dearness Allowance) matter, enquiring about compliance with the order passed by the court on August 3. The government responded by stating that it had filed an SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the Supreme Court. In response, the court observed that it had already granted three opportunities, yet the government had merely reiterated the filing of the SLP without rectifying the defects associated with it."

What is Article 215?

Under Article 215 of the Constitution of India, every High Court in the country holds the status of a 'Court of Record' and possesses the special power to take action against those who violate its orders. Under this provision, if any individual, official, or the government wilfully fails to comply with the decisions or orders issued by the High Court, the court can initiate strict action by holding them guilty of 'contempt of court'.

Under the provisions of this law, the High Court has the full authority to impose a fine on the violator concerned, sentence them to civil imprisonment, or — considering the gravity of the matter — impose both penalties simultaneously. This is precisely why, when the Punjab government failed to comply with the orders dated August 3, the High Court invoked Section 215 to summon the government and compel the Chief Secretary to appear in person.