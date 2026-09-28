ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Three Injured As Two-Storey Building Collapses After LPG Cylinder Blast In UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur: As many as four persons including a three-year-old boy died, while three others sustained injuries, after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded, causing a two-storey building to collapse in Malwan town in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday.

According to Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, locals alerted the police to a cylinder explosion in Malwan town at around 5:30 am on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Seven people were rescued, four of whom died, he said.

The mishap occurred at the residence of Suresh Gupta, alias Dhunnar, a vegetable and fruit seller. According to sources, the gas cylinder exploded while a family member was cooking. Following the powerful explosion, the two-story house collapsed, burying the family members under the debris. Fire personnel and police team, with the help of locals, pulled out those trapped under the debris and took them to the hospital. Suresh's son Kunal (19), nephews Ved (14), Yash (8), and Arpit (15) were declared dead at the hospital.

Suresh's nephew Alok Gupta (23) is in critical condition with approximately 90 per cent burns. Suresh (50), his nephew Om (7), and niece Shivani (23) are injured. Shivani sustained minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.