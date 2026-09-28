Four Killed, Three Injured As Two-Storey Building Collapses After LPG Cylinder Blast In UP's Fatehpur
The beams of some nearby houses were also affected by the blast, although no casualties have been reported.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 11:10 PM IST
Fatehpur: As many as four persons including a three-year-old boy died, while three others sustained injuries, after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded, causing a two-storey building to collapse in Malwan town in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday.
According to Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, locals alerted the police to a cylinder explosion in Malwan town at around 5:30 am on Monday. Police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. Seven people were rescued, four of whom died, he said.
The mishap occurred at the residence of Suresh Gupta, alias Dhunnar, a vegetable and fruit seller. According to sources, the gas cylinder exploded while a family member was cooking. Following the powerful explosion, the two-story house collapsed, burying the family members under the debris. Fire personnel and police team, with the help of locals, pulled out those trapped under the debris and took them to the hospital. Suresh's son Kunal (19), nephews Ved (14), Yash (8), and Arpit (15) were declared dead at the hospital.
Suresh's nephew Alok Gupta (23) is in critical condition with approximately 90 per cent burns. Suresh (50), his nephew Om (7), and niece Shivani (23) are injured. Shivani sustained minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.
The beams of some nearby houses were also affected by the blast, although no casualties have been reported. Forensic and fire departments are investigating the incident.
जनपद फतेहपुर में एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 28, 2026
अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच कर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने एवं घायलों के परिजनों से संवाद कर हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध करवाने हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।
प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को…
Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the SDRF has been called in, considering the possibility of other people being trapped under the debris. Adequate lighting is being arranged to remove the debris at night. Larger lights are being ordered, along with lighting arrangements from the electricity department and locally, so that the rescue operation can continue even in the dark, he said, adding
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post on X said, "The loss of lives in a tragic accident in Fatehpur district is extremely heartbreaking. Officials have been directed to immediately reach the site, expedite relief efforts, and communicate with the families of the injured to provide every possible assistance. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace and the injured recover swiftly".
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