Three Of Family Charred To Death In Fire In Apartment At UP's Muzaffarnagar
Reports said the fire was followed by LPG cylinder explosion in which Amit Gaur, his mother and younger brother were charred to death.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 9:21 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Three members of a family were charred to death after their house caught fire followed by LPG cylinder explosion at Vasundhara Residency under Nai Mandi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday.
Four others injured in the mishap are being treated at a hospital. The deceased were identified as Amit Gaur, who was a kanungo (revenue officer) posted in Deoband tehsil, his mother Sushila and younger brother Nitin. As per reports, Amit and his family resided on the second floor of Vasundhara Residency.
Eyewitnesses said Amit's apartment caught fire for some reason at 5:30 pm and it was followed by LPG cylinder explosion in the house. The entire house was engulfed in flames within a few moments charring to death Amit, Sushila and Nitin. Those injured in the fire were identified as Richa, Akshika, Aradhya, and Noni. They have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.
SP City Satyanarayan Prajapati said police received information on the incident through the control room. "It was reported that a fire had broken out on the second floor of a house. Police, fire brigade, and administration teams reached the spot and doused the fire. The bodies of three people were found inside the house," he said.
Prajapati said preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was reported first in the house. He said remains of two LPG cylinders were found in the house. A hearth was also found in the house which it is suspected may have caused the fire. The SP said probe into the incident has been initiated.
