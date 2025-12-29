ETV Bharat / state

Three Of Family Charred To Death In Fire In Apartment At UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Three members of a family were charred to death after their house caught fire followed by LPG cylinder explosion at Vasundhara Residency under Nai Mandi police station in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday.

Four others injured in the mishap are being treated at a hospital. The deceased were identified as Amit Gaur, who was a kanungo (revenue officer) posted in Deoband tehsil, his mother Sushila and younger brother Nitin. As per reports, Amit and his family resided on the second floor of Vasundhara Residency.

Eyewitnesses said Amit's apartment caught fire for some reason at 5:30 pm and it was followed by LPG cylinder explosion in the house. The entire house was engulfed in flames within a few moments charring to death Amit, Sushila and Nitin. Those injured in the fire were identified as Richa, Akshika, Aradhya, and Noni. They have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.