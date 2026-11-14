ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Murasu Causes Damages Worth Rs 2,484 Cr In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: An estimated damage amounting to Rs 2,484 crore was reported following the Cyclone Murasu that battered the Andhra Pradesh, according official figures.

The state government submitted the report on the estimated damages to an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which arrived in the state on Friday to assess the impact of the cyclone that hit the state on November 3.

As per the report, the losses spanning 17 different sectors were recorded as of the 12th of this month. While an initial assessment report submitted to the Central government on the 6th of this month estimated the losses at Rs 1,919.59 crore, a subsequent, more detailed assessment on the ground revealed an additional loss of Rs 564.83 crore.

The state government has requested the Centre to grant interim relief to those affected by the cyclone, including farmers and fishermen, and to provide assistance for the restoration of infrastructure such as roads, water resources, power networks, and government buildings, as well as for the recovery of other impacted sectors.

Details of Damage by Sector Due to Cyclone 'Murasu'

Roads and Buildings: 1,385 km of roads have been damaged. In 177 locations, the soil beneath the roads has been washed away. Roads have been severed in 36 places, and 65 culverts have been destroyed. Agricultural Crops: Crops across 143,617 hectares have been damaged, affecting 186,063 farmers. Crops in 1,534 villages across 151 mandals in 9 districts have been submerged; in some areas, the crops have flattened (lodged). Horticultural Crops: Crops across 6,756 hectares have been damaged, affecting 12,065 farmers. Water Resources: 175 major and medium irrigation sources, along with 194 minor irrigation sources, have been damaged. Breaches have occurred in 509 locations. Rural Roads: 114 roads, spanning 220 km, have been damaged. Roads have been severed in 11 places, and 12 culverts have been destroyed. Power Infrastructure: 10,228 11kV electricity poles, 6,768 LT (low tension) poles, and 1,455 distribution transformers (DTRs) have been damaged. Housing: 3,859 houses have been damaged, including 645 huts. Medical Facilities: Infrastructure in 39 medical and health institutions has been damaged; this includes six Government General Hospitals (GGHs). Fisheries Department: 346 boats and 220 fishing nets have been damaged. Urban Local Bodies (ULBs): Within the jurisdiction of 25 ULBs, 10.8 km of roads and 3,146 streetlights have been damaged. Anganwadi Centers: 72 Anganwadi centers/CDPO offices have been damaged. Rural Areas: Across 59 mandals and 649 gram panchayats, 10,320 streetlights have been damaged. Drinking Water Supply: One Multi-Village Water Supply (MVS) scheme has been damaged. Temporary arrangements have been made by hiring 725 diesel generators. Educational Institutions: 53 schools have been damaged, and 372 schools have been affected by the floods. Livestock: 29,209 livestock and poultry birds have been affected; 13 cattle sheds have been damaged. Handloom Sector: 10,108 handloom weavers have been impacted. Two looms and 17 other pieces of equipment have been damaged.

The coastal state was struck by two cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, within a span of six days. Murasu battered the districts of Prakasam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, and Eluru. The impact of this cyclone was felt across 106 mandals and 315 villages. Inundation issues occurred across 746 villages and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). A total of 1.93 lakh people (48,054 families) faced severe hardships.

The initial loss due to Cyclone Arnab that struck the Andhra coast in the early morning hours of October 28 has been estimated at Rs 4,764 crore. On October 29, an interim relief of Rs 4,563.23 crore was requested from the Centre. The impact of this cyclone was felt in the districts of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Krishna.

Due to the heavy rains, crops across 1.44 lakh hectares in the state have been submerged. Of this, 1.17 lakh hectares consist of paddy crops. Guntur and Bapatla districts have experienced the most significant damage to infrastructure and crops. In Palnadu, horticultural crops have suffered the most extensive damage.