Cyclone Murasu Batters Andhra: 4 Dead, Crops Across 52,000 Hectares Damaged, Losses Estimated At Rs 343 Crore
CM Chandrababu Naidu has sought immediate assistance from Centre after Cyclone Murasu caused an estimated preliminary loss of Rs 343 crore in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Amaravati: Farmers in Andhra Pradesh are staring at huge losses as incessant heavy rainfall triggered by severe cyclonic storm Murasu has submerged standing crops across thousands of hectares, breached canals and streams, and left several villages surrounded by floodwaters. This apart, cyclone-related incidents claimed four lives, with thousands of people shifted to relief centres.
Even as the cyclone has weakened into a low pressure, the state continues to grapple in the wake of severe rainfall and strong winds, which left a trail of destruction across several districts, inundating villages, damaging roads and power infrastructure.
Rainfall under the impact of Murasu has weakened considerably across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. According to the release issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre, RTGS Department, Andhra Pradesh, by this morning, rain had largely stopped in most parts of the State, with very light rain reported in a few places in the south coastal belt. Rainfall in urban areas has also eased. No town reported heavy rain or fresh waterlogging this morning.
Initial Damage Pegged At Rs 343 Crore
The state government has put the initial property damage at Rs 343 crore and sought immediate assistance from the Centre to support affected farmers and restore normalcy.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that 465 villages across seven districts have been severely affected by Murasu. According to the preliminary assessment, paddy crops across 50,473 hectares and commercial crops across 1,985 hectares have been damaged.
CM Naidu also sought immediate relief as he referred to the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which battered the state last week, for which a preliminary report has already been submitted to the Centre. The report estimated losses at Rs 4,563 crore, with 781 villages severely affected across 16 districts. Agricultural crops across three lakh hectares and horticultural crops across 13,600 hectares were damaged. The cyclone also destroyed 29,000 electricity poles and 7,981 km of power lines.
Guntur, Palnadu Bear Maximum Brunt
According to official sources, Guntur district was among the worst-affected areas, recording an average rainfall of 18.3 centimetres over two days. In Kakumanu mandal, rainfall exceeded 26 centimetres during the same period, causing local streams to swell dangerously.
Streams originating from Palnadu district have had a severe impact on Guntur district. Breaches were reported at several places along the Nallamada, Ogeru, and Erravagu streams, causing floodwaters to submerge agricultural fields. A breach in the Nallamada stream sent floodwaters across fields and into the Kommamuru canal, damaging the canal at various locations.
Rainwater runoff from Tadikonda and Mangalagiri mandals flowed into the Guntur Vahini (canal), resulting in breaches in the canal embankment at six different spots. Breaches were reported at six locations along the Nallamada stream, two along the Ogeru stream, and at the tanks in Kanaparru and Balusupadu.
The Water Resources Department has prepared proposals estimating Rs 6.75 crore for permanent repairs to the damaged tanks, canals and streams under its jurisdiction.
Floodwaters have surrounded Garlapadu village on all sides in Kakumanu mandal, while Kopparru village has also been encircled by water. The Nallamada stream has swollen considerably due to local runoff and floodwaters flowing in from Palnadu.
The damage to agriculture has been extensive. Cotton crops ready for harvest in Guntur district have been washed away, while paddy crops have flattened. Officials have submitted a preliminary report estimating crop damage across 38,062 hectares in the district.
In Palnadu district, horticultural crops across 1,457 hectares have reportedly been damaged. Initial Agriculture Department assessments indicate damage to paddy, cotton, pigeon pea, black gram and maize crops across another 8,158 hectares.
Meanwhile, police recovered bodies of two persons who had gone missing on Tuesday from the service road of National Highway near Timmapuram in Yadlapadu mandal. The victims have been identified as Shanmukha Babu of Polireddipalem in Chilakaluripet mandal and Ragi Rajkumar of Guntur.
Roads, Power Supply And Public Infra Hit
In Guntur district, roads have been washed away or eroded at 17 locations. The Pedanandipadu-Bapatla road has suffered extensive erosion, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Electricity supply to 55 villages was disrupted following the collapse of power poles.
A portion of the compound wall at Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri also collapsed.
As many as 4217 people have been accommodated in 58 relief centres across Guntur district.
Two other deaths were reported in the district. Rayapati Balaji (30) of Korrapadu village in Medikonduru mandal, accidentally fell into floodwaters and died. In the hilly area of Vadderapalem, Penumaka, in Tadepalli mandal, a landslide caused debris to fall on a tin-roofed shed, leaving 50-year-old Sheik Meerabi dead.
East Godavari Sees Widespread Flooding
The undivided East Godavari district also bore the brunt of the cyclone-induced rainfall. At Gopalapuram, officials and staff who had arrived at an election material distribution centre on the premises of the agricultural market office by Wednesday afternoon were trapped when heavy rainfall triggered intense flooding.
Police, along with Kovvur Fire Department and SDRF teams launched a rescue operation, using ropes to help the election staff board vehicles before moving them to safer locations. During the operation, Circle Inspector Nageswara Naik fell into the floodwaters but was rescued by police personnel.
Moreover, several cars and two-wheelers belonging to officials and staff were swept away by the floodwaters. Several colonies in Gopalapuram were also inundated.
Kakinada was battered by heavy rainfall, while Rajamahendravaram experienced significant flooding. Private educational institution buses were stranded in floodwaters near the Kotipalli bus stand. Large quantities of water accumulated along Korukonda Road and in Aryapuram, Tummalava, Kambalacheruvu and near the Hitech bus stand. The Rajanagaram area was completely surrounded by floodwaters.
Pedavagu Project Bund Breach Inundates Eluru Villages
Heavy rainfall caused widespread anxiety in Eluru district, where the ring bund of the Pedavagu project, located in Telangana, breached and sent floodwaters rushing into villages in Velerupadu mandal.
Kammarigudem, Gullavayi, Ontibanda, Puchirala and Allurinagar were among the affected villages. The same project had breached during the 2022 floods, causing severe damage to these villages.
Extensive crop losses have been reported across the district. Jeelugumilli recorded the highest rainfall in the district, receiving 39.8 centimetres between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 3 pm on Wednesday.
On Wednesday evening, 20 labourers remained trapped in floodwaters near Rautugudem in Eluru district. Till filing of the report, NDRF teams were working to rescue them and bring them to safety.
West Godavari Roads And Polling Stations Submerged
Heavy rainfall continued in West Godavari district until Wednesday afternoon, leaving major roads and junctions submerged. The district recorded an average rainfall of 15.7 centimetres between Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday.
Several villages witnessed the inundation of polling stations designated for the local body elections, along with the roads leading to them. Officials were forced to make alternative arrangements to ensure that election-related activities could continue.
Murasu Weakens Into Low-Pressure Area
The Meteorological Department has informed that Cyclone Murasu has weakened into a low-pressure area. Officials stated that this low-pressure system is moving slowly northwards at a speed of six kmph, over the coastal Andhra region adjoining eastern Telangana. This morning, it was located approximately 10 km from Khammam, 50 km north of Nandigama, 90 km from Rentachintala, 90 km from Nalgonda, and 90 km from Vijayawada. It is expected to weaken further as it continues its northward movement. Consequently, light to moderate rainfall is likely in several districts on Thursday. By Wednesday evening, Bayyanagudem in Eluru district had recorded the highest rainfall of 18.2 centimetres.
Meanwhile, a few meteorological experts have suggested that there is a likelihood of another cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal during the third week of this month. They stated that a low-pressure area is likely to form after the 12th of this month, with the system having potential to develop into a cyclone. Further clarity on this is expected within the next 2-3 days.