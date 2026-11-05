ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Murasu Batters Andhra: 4 Dead, Crops Across 52,000 Hectares Damaged, Losses Estimated At Rs 343 Crore

Amaravati: Farmers in Andhra Pradesh are staring at huge losses as incessant heavy rainfall triggered by severe cyclonic storm Murasu has submerged standing crops across thousands of hectares, breached canals and streams, and left several villages surrounded by floodwaters. This apart, cyclone-related incidents claimed four lives, with thousands of people shifted to relief centres.

Even as the cyclone has weakened into a low pressure, the state continues to grapple in the wake of severe rainfall and strong winds, which left a trail of destruction across several districts, inundating villages, damaging roads and power infrastructure.

Water enters the wards of the Government Hospital in Razole, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district (ETV Bharat)

Rainfall under the impact of Murasu has weakened considerably across Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. According to the release issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre, RTGS Department, Andhra Pradesh, by this morning, rain had largely stopped in most parts of the State, with very light rain reported in a few places in the south coastal belt. Rainfall in urban areas has also eased. No town reported heavy rain or fresh waterlogging this morning.

Initial Damage Pegged At Rs 343 Crore

The state government has put the initial property damage at Rs 343 crore and sought immediate assistance from the Centre to support affected farmers and restore normalcy.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that 465 villages across seven districts have been severely affected by Murasu. According to the preliminary assessment, paddy crops across 50,473 hectares and commercial crops across 1,985 hectares have been damaged.

Floodwaters surrounding Garlapadu village in Kakumanu mandal, Guntur district, from all sides (ETV Bharat)

CM Naidu also sought immediate relief as he referred to the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab, which battered the state last week, for which a preliminary report has already been submitted to the Centre. The report estimated losses at Rs 4,563 crore, with 781 villages severely affected across 16 districts. Agricultural crops across three lakh hectares and horticultural crops across 13,600 hectares were damaged. The cyclone also destroyed 29,000 electricity poles and 7,981 km of power lines.

Guntur, Palnadu Bear Maximum Brunt

According to official sources, Guntur district was among the worst-affected areas, recording an average rainfall of 18.3 centimetres over two days. In Kakumanu mandal, rainfall exceeded 26 centimetres during the same period, causing local streams to swell dangerously.

Fire department personnel and local residents rescuing an elderly woman trapped in floodwaters on the Gopalapuram panchayat road, East Godavari district. (ETV Bharat)

Streams originating from Palnadu district have had a severe impact on Guntur district. Breaches were reported at several places along the Nallamada, Ogeru, and Erravagu streams, causing floodwaters to submerge agricultural fields. A breach in the Nallamada stream sent floodwaters across fields and into the Kommamuru canal, damaging the canal at various locations.

Rainwater runoff from Tadikonda and Mangalagiri mandals flowed into the Guntur Vahini (canal), resulting in breaches in the canal embankment at six different spots. Breaches were reported at six locations along the Nallamada stream, two along the Ogeru stream, and at the tanks in Kanaparru and Balusupadu.

Floodwaters reaching the railway tracks in Nidadavolu, East Godavari district. (ETV Bharat)

The Water Resources Department has prepared proposals estimating Rs 6.75 crore for permanent repairs to the damaged tanks, canals and streams under its jurisdiction.

Floodwaters have surrounded Garlapadu village on all sides in Kakumanu mandal, while Kopparru village has also been encircled by water. The Nallamada stream has swollen considerably due to local runoff and floodwaters flowing in from Palnadu.

The bus stand premises submerged in water in Tanuku, West Godavari district. (ETV Bharat)

The damage to agriculture has been extensive. Cotton crops ready for harvest in Guntur district have been washed away, while paddy crops have flattened. Officials have submitted a preliminary report estimating crop damage across 38,062 hectares in the district.

In Palnadu district, horticultural crops across 1,457 hectares have reportedly been damaged. Initial Agriculture Department assessments indicate damage to paddy, cotton, pigeon pea, black gram and maize crops across another 8,158 hectares.

Cinema Road in Kakinada city surrounded by floodwaters (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, police recovered bodies of two persons who had gone missing on Tuesday from the service road of National Highway near Timmapuram in Yadlapadu mandal. The victims have been identified as Shanmukha Babu of Polireddipalem in Chilakaluripet mandal and Ragi Rajkumar of Guntur.

Roads, Power Supply And Public Infra Hit

In Guntur district, roads have been washed away or eroded at 17 locations. The Pedanandipadu-Bapatla road has suffered extensive erosion, bringing traffic to a complete halt. Electricity supply to 55 villages was disrupted following the collapse of power poles.

A portion of the compound wall at Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Mangalagiri also collapsed.