Cyclone Montha To Bring Heavy Rains In Bengal From Tuesday: IMD

Kolkata: The IMD Regional Centre in Kolkata on Sunday said that although the brewing cyclone 'Montha' will not directly hit West Bengal, it is likely to bring heavy rain from Tuesday onwards in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatam on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada region on Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD bulletin said. The maximum wind speed at the time of landfall may be 90-100 kmph, which may reach 110 kmph, said the met department.

The met department said although there will be no direct impact of the cyclone on the state, the sea will remain rough in the Bengal coast from October 28 to 30. There is a possibility of gusty winds of 35-45 kmph reaching up to 55 kmph. Due to rough seas, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 28 to 30. Those who are in the deep sea have been asked to return by October 27.