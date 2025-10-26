Cyclone Montha To Bring Heavy Rains In Bengal From Tuesday: IMD
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and those still in the deep sea have been asked to return by October 27.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
Kolkata: The IMD Regional Centre in Kolkata on Sunday said that although the brewing cyclone 'Montha' will not directly hit West Bengal, it is likely to bring heavy rain from Tuesday onwards in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.
The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatam on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada region on Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm, the IMD bulletin said. The maximum wind speed at the time of landfall may be 90-100 kmph, which may reach 110 kmph, said the met department.
The met department said although there will be no direct impact of the cyclone on the state, the sea will remain rough in the Bengal coast from October 28 to 30. There is a possibility of gusty winds of 35-45 kmph reaching up to 55 kmph. Due to rough seas, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 28 to 30. Those who are in the deep sea have been asked to return by October 27.
A Deep Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by Oct 27 and a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 28th October.
⛈️ Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over:
Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe: Oct 27–28
On Monday, light thundershowers are likely at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. On Tuesday, heavy rain is likely at a few places in the South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at a few places in the remaining south Bengal districts, it said.
Additionally, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Kolkata are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thundershowers at most places on Wednesday. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is also likely in all districts of South Bengal on Thursday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in most areas of all districts on Friday.
However, the possibility of thunderstorms in North Bengal is low. But the amount of rain will gradually increase in the next seven days. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
