ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Montha Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction And Despair In Telangana

Warangal/Khammam: Cyclone Montha has left behind a trail of destruction and misery for the people of Warangal, Khammam and several other parts of Telangana. Although the flood waters have receded, they have left behind a muddy ordeal.

While residential colonies are filled with sludge, the fields in the rural areas are covered with dunes. Soaked paddy can be seen strewn along the roads. This has left the people of these two districts distressed.

Cyclone Montha has caused widespread destruction across the combined Warangal region. Crops in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts have been severely damaged causing heavy losses to farmers. Meanwhile, several residential colonies in the urban areas of Warangal and Hanamkonda remain waterlogged with people struggling to restore normalcy.

In localities like Amaravati Nagar, Navayuga Colony, TV Tower Colony, Gokul Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Sammayya Nagar and other areas of Hanamkonda, floodwaters entered homes and damaged essentials, furniture, electrical appliances along with books and important documents. As the waters receded on Friday, residents spread their belongings on the roadsides to dry.

Several arterial roads in the city were washed away and their landmarks erased making travel difficult. In Khammam and the areas under Yedulapuram Municipality, the residents of flood-hit colonies are now battling knee-deep mud. The Munneru stream which was in full spate on Thursday, finally calmed down by Friday morning but left behind thick layers of muck.