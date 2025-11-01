Cyclone Montha Leaves Behind Trail Of Destruction And Despair In Telangana
The flood-hit people are seeking a lasting solution to the recurring flood and drainage problems that have turned every monsoon into a cycle of despair
Published : November 1, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Warangal/Khammam: Cyclone Montha has left behind a trail of destruction and misery for the people of Warangal, Khammam and several other parts of Telangana. Although the flood waters have receded, they have left behind a muddy ordeal.
While residential colonies are filled with sludge, the fields in the rural areas are covered with dunes. Soaked paddy can be seen strewn along the roads. This has left the people of these two districts distressed.
Cyclone Montha has caused widespread destruction across the combined Warangal region. Crops in Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts have been severely damaged causing heavy losses to farmers. Meanwhile, several residential colonies in the urban areas of Warangal and Hanamkonda remain waterlogged with people struggling to restore normalcy.
In localities like Amaravati Nagar, Navayuga Colony, TV Tower Colony, Gokul Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Sammayya Nagar and other areas of Hanamkonda, floodwaters entered homes and damaged essentials, furniture, electrical appliances along with books and important documents. As the waters receded on Friday, residents spread their belongings on the roadsides to dry.
Several arterial roads in the city were washed away and their landmarks erased making travel difficult. In Khammam and the areas under Yedulapuram Municipality, the residents of flood-hit colonies are now battling knee-deep mud. The Munneru stream which was in full spate on Thursday, finally calmed down by Friday morning but left behind thick layers of muck.
Residents of Bokkala Gadda Colony, Manchikanti Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Padmavati Nagar, Mothinagar, KBR Nagar and Jalagamnagar returned home from rehabilitation centres only to find their houses filled with mud and debris. The municipal staff deployed tankers to clean major roads while residents spent the day attending to their homes.
The locals lamented that such destruction has become an annual ordeal. "Every time there's a flood, we lose our clothes, furniture, and electrical items. The government should build a permanent concrete embankment to protect our colonies," said a resident of Bokkala Gadda Colony.
In rural Khammam and Karimnagar districts, paddy fields are still reeling from the impact of the cyclone. The fields in Saidapur, Chigurumamidi, Shankarapatnam and Huzurabad mandals of Karimnagar have been badly affected with sand and stones covering several acres of land.
The farmers are worried that the soaked paddy stored on roadsides and field banks is yet to dry, making it unfit for milling. Many are fearing further losses if clear weather doesn’t continue for the next few days.
The flood-hit families and farmers currently struggling to clean up the mess left by Cyclone Montha are seeking a lasting solution to the recurring flood and drainage problems that have turned every monsoon into a cycle of despair.
Read More