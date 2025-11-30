ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Ditwah: 3 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Chennai: Three people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ditwah brought continued rainfall in the state and adjoining Puducherry on Sunday. Normal life continued to be affected in the coastal towns of Rameswaram and Nagapattinam as heavy rainfall inundated several low-lying areas.

A red alert for heavy rain was issued for the delta districts, including Nagapattinam, on Sunday, and a yellow alert has been issued for the northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandra, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said that a total of 56 thousand hectares of agricultural land in various districts of the state have been submerged due to the rains.

"Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," he said while briefing reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Giving a breakdown of the impact caused to agricultural lands in the delta districts, the minister said that 24,000 hectares of land were affected in Nagapattinam, 15,000 hectares in Thiruvarur, and 8,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai. "In total, 57,000 hectares of agricultural lands have been submerged due to heavy rainfall," he said, adding that nearly 234 huts have been damaged in the delta districts.