Cyclone Ditwah: 3 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

Chennai: Three people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Ditwah brought continued rainfall in the state and adjoining Puducherry on Sunday. Normal life continued to be affected in the coastal towns of Rameswaram and Nagapattinam as heavy rainfall inundated several low-lying areas.
A red alert for heavy rain was issued for the delta districts, including Nagapattinam, on Sunday, and a yellow alert has been issued for the northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram. K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandra, Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said that a total of 56 thousand hectares of agricultural land in various districts of the state have been submerged due to the rains.
"Three people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since last evening. While two persons died due to wall collapse in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, respectively, a 20-year-old youth died due to electrocution in Mayiladuthurai," he said while briefing reporters at the State Emergency Operations Centre.
Giving a breakdown of the impact caused to agricultural lands in the delta districts, the minister said that 24,000 hectares of land were affected in Nagapattinam, 15,000 hectares in Thiruvarur, and 8,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai. "In total, 57,000 hectares of agricultural lands have been submerged due to heavy rainfall," he said, adding that nearly 234 huts have been damaged in the delta districts.
Ditwah cyclone, the minister said, is currently located near Karaikal and is moving slowly. We are awaiting the information from the Meteorological Center about its next movements. “Measures are in place, whatever the nature of the storm,” the minister said. We anticipated heavier rainfall in the Cuddalore and Villupuram districts this morning, but the rain has been lighter than expected. Chennai has also received less rain.
The state government has kept 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF, on standby, and 10 more teams are expected to join from other states, Ramachandran had said. A total of 2,391 people have been accommodated in 38 camps set up in various districts. The minister added that Chief Minister M K Stalin would decide on the steps to be taken regarding the submerged crops after the rains subside.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department, in its latest update, said that the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours. “While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by afternoon and evening of today, the 30th November respectively,” IMD said in a post on X at 11.55 am.
The flight carrying natives of Tamil Nadu stranded in Sri Lanka due to incessant rains, who were scheduled to be brought back safely by Sunday morning, has been delayed due to bad weather.
