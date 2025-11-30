ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Ditwa Triggers Orange Alert For Nellore; Red Alerts For Chittoor And Tirupati

Nellore: Cyclone Ditwa, which continues to hover over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has prompted the Meteorological Department to issue an Orange Alert for SPSR Nellore district and Red Alerts for Chittoor and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone, positioned on Saturday afternoon about 120 Km southeast of Kafraikal, 220 Km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 330 Km south of Chennai, is moving in a north-northwest direction, the IMD said.

By Sunday evening, the cyclone may reach as close as 25 km of the shoreline. However, weather experts believe the cyclone is unlikely to make landfall. Instead, it is expected to travel parallel to the coast, retain its strength until Sunday evening, and then weaken into a deep depression over the sea.

Heavy Rainfall Likely For Three Days

Under Cyclone Ditwa's influence, widespread rainfall is forecast across many districts of the state. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre issued the following warnings:

Sunday:

Heavy to extremely heavy rain: SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati

Heavy to very heavy rain: Prakasam, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa

Heavy rain: Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur