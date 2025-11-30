Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Ditwa Triggers Orange Alert For Nellore; Red Alerts For Chittoor And Tirupati
IMD forecasts widespread heavy rainfall for three days as Cyclone Ditwa moves near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, bringing strong winds.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Nellore: Cyclone Ditwa, which continues to hover over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has prompted the Meteorological Department to issue an Orange Alert for SPSR Nellore district and Red Alerts for Chittoor and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone, positioned on Saturday afternoon about 120 Km southeast of Kafraikal, 220 Km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 330 Km south of Chennai, is moving in a north-northwest direction, the IMD said.
By Sunday evening, the cyclone may reach as close as 25 km of the shoreline. However, weather experts believe the cyclone is unlikely to make landfall. Instead, it is expected to travel parallel to the coast, retain its strength until Sunday evening, and then weaken into a deep depression over the sea.
Heavy Rainfall Likely For Three Days
Under Cyclone Ditwa's influence, widespread rainfall is forecast across many districts of the state. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre issued the following warnings:
Sunday:
Heavy to extremely heavy rain: SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati
Heavy to very heavy rain: Prakasam, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa
Heavy rain: Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Palnadu, Bapatla, Guntur
Monday:
Heavy to very heavy rain: Prakasam, Nellore
Heavy rain: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Tirupati, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa
Tuesday:
Heavy rain: Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore
Light to moderate rainfall is likely in other regions, while coastal winds may reach 80 km/h.
Warnings for Fishermen and Ports
With the sea turning rough, the Vishakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until Monday.
