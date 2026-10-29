ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Arnab Brings Heavy Rain Alert To North Bengal, Snowfall At Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass

A snow-covered road in Sikkim ( ETV Bharat )

Gangtok: Cyclonic storm Arnab has caused temperatures to drop from early Thursday morning, marking an abrupt atmospheric shift in the high-altitude regions of Sikkim. Several areas in North Sikkim and popular tourist destinations in East Sikkim, including Tsomgo (Changu) Lake, Nathu La, Kupup, and Yumthang Valley are wrapped in a dense blanket of fresh snow.

While this unexpected snowfall has delighted tourists, temperatures have plummeted sharply, causing minor traffic restrictions due to lower visibility.

Gopinath Raha, Director of the Gangtok Meteorological Centre, explained that the sudden drop in temperature in the mountainous regions is a result of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and an associated atmospheric low-pressure system. This has triggered seasonal snowfall in the higher reaches of Sikkim while causing rainfall in the plains and adjacent hilly areas, he said. As temperatures are expected to remain low for the next two days, travellers and those commuting in the hilly regions are advised to exercise extra caution, he added. Fresh snowfall has been reported in many parts of Sikkim (ETV Bharat) According to the Meteorological Centre report, the highest temperature in Sikkim was recorded at 31.5°C in Majitar, while the lowest dropped to 11.5°C. In other parts of Sikkim, temperatures were recorded at 13.7°C in Gangtok, 11.6°C in Geyzing, and 14.4°C in Pakyong. Due to cyclone Arnab and the shifting weather patterns, the entire North Bengal region is experiencing cloudy and inclement weather conditions.