Cyclone Arnab Brings Heavy Rain Alert To North Bengal, Snowfall At Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass
Fresh snowfall has been reported in parts of Sikkim amid sharp temperature drop while heavy rainfall and thunderstorm are forecast across north Bengal till Saturday.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Gangtok: Cyclonic storm Arnab has caused temperatures to drop from early Thursday morning, marking an abrupt atmospheric shift in the high-altitude regions of Sikkim. Several areas in North Sikkim and popular tourist destinations in East Sikkim, including Tsomgo (Changu) Lake, Nathu La, Kupup, and Yumthang Valley are wrapped in a dense blanket of fresh snow.
While this unexpected snowfall has delighted tourists, temperatures have plummeted sharply, causing minor traffic restrictions due to lower visibility.
Gopinath Raha, Director of the Gangtok Meteorological Centre, explained that the sudden drop in temperature in the mountainous regions is a result of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and an associated atmospheric low-pressure system. This has triggered seasonal snowfall in the higher reaches of Sikkim while causing rainfall in the plains and adjacent hilly areas, he said. As temperatures are expected to remain low for the next two days, travellers and those commuting in the hilly regions are advised to exercise extra caution, he added.
According to the Meteorological Centre report, the highest temperature in Sikkim was recorded at 31.5°C in Majitar, while the lowest dropped to 11.5°C. In other parts of Sikkim, temperatures were recorded at 13.7°C in Gangtok, 11.6°C in Geyzing, and 14.4°C in Pakyong.
Due to cyclone Arnab and the shifting weather patterns, the entire North Bengal region is experiencing cloudy and inclement weather conditions.
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, maximum temperatures across the plains and hilly regions of North Bengal are expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal over the next two days. In Siliguri, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 30.7°C and 20°C respectively, while the minimum temperature in Darjeeling stood at 10.6°C.
A seven-day weather alert indicates that on October 29 and 30, districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar, are likely to experience heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm, accompanied by intense thunderstorms. There is also a high risk of lightning and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.
Similar warnings for thunderstorms and gusty winds have been issued for the districts of South Dinajpur and Malda. While this adverse weather is expected to persist until October 31, conditions in North Bengal may show some improvement starting November 1.
Authorities have warned of the risk of sudden landslides in hilly areas like Alipurduar and Darjeeling. Given the high risk of lightning in open spaces, they have advised people to seek safe shelter and avoid standing under trees or near electricity poles. Furthermore, motorists have been urged to exercise caution as low-lying roads may become waterlogged.