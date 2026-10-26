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Cyclone Arnab: Fishermen In Odisha's Ganjam Look Forward To Normalcy

A fisherman weaving net in Ganjam ( ETV Bharat )

Ganjam: Fishermen are one of the worst affected by natural disasters like cyclones. As Odisha braces for yet another cyclone, the fishermen of Ganjam are a worried lot. With their boats anchored at the bay, they are waiting for the storm to pass so that they can venture out to the sea, to make a living.

Cyclone Arnab has gathered strength in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit the coast on October 28. While the sea will become turbulent, heavy to very heavy rains are likely in South Odisha. The Ganjam district administration has issued an alert for the villages of five blocks along the coast of Ganjam where fishermen have been barred from venturing into the sea till October 30.

"Those who went to the sea have returned and tied their boats safely to withstand the storm. It has been 3 days. We will go fishing after the storm passes," said P Danaya, a fisherman from Gopalpur. Thousands of fishing families reside in the five blocks of Ganjam district- Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda, Chikiti and Khallikote. Fishermen at a cyclone shelter in Ganjam (ETV Bharat) According to environmentalist Shankar Narayan Bej, "It would not be an exaggeration to say that ‘Gopalpur’ in Ganjam district is a cyclone-prone area. Cyclone and the news of it has become a cause of concern for the district's fishermen since the devastating Super Cyclone of 1999. Bej called on everyone to cooperate with the administration and wait till the worst is over. Fishing boats anchored at a harbour in Ganjam (ETV Bharat)