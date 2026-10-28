ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Arnab Brings Temporary Relief As Kolkata AQI Drops Ahead Of Kali Puja, Diwali

A man rides a motorcycle along the damaged Uppada Beach Road as rough sea conditions prevail along the coast amid Cyclone Arnab in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. ( IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Kolkata: The air quality in Kolkata improved significantly on Wednesday morning under the influence of Cyclone Arnab, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping sharply from the elevated levels recorded a day earlier.

However, environmental experts cautioned that the relief could be short-lived, with pollution levels expected to surge again during Kali Puja and Diwali.

Usually, Kolkata's air quality starts deteriorating before Kali Puja and Diwali. Pollution levels start rising before people light firecrackers. In previous years, the city's AQI exceeded 200 by this time. However, this time the picture is a bit different. The air pollution is comparatively much lower this time. On Wednesday, the city's AQI was 98. Along with the cyclone, experts believe that climate change is also one of the reasons for this. Environmentalists attribute the improvement to increased moisture brought by the cyclone system over the Bay of Bengal, coupled with weather pattern changes linked to climate change.