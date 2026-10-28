ETV Bharat / state

Cyclone Arnab: 12 Flights Cancelled At Chennai Airport, Passengers Face Disruption

Chennai Aiport ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Cyclone Arnab disrupted around 12 flights arriving in and departing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, affecting passengers flying between the city and Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Arnab, which formed over the Bay of Bengal, crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning. The eye of the storm crossed the coast early in the morning, followed by its trailing section over the next three hours.

On Tuesday, the cyclone was over the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, and moved west-northwest at 18 kmph over six hours. Authorities warned that wind speeds could reach 135 kmph. Given the impact of Cyclone Arnab and changing weather conditions, four flights connecting Chennai and Andhra Pradesh had already been cancelled. A further 12 flights were cancelled on Wednesday, including six IndiGo passenger flights departing from Chennai for Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.