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Cyclone Akvan To Trigger Widespread Rains Across Odisha From November 18; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts

Representational Image ( ANI )

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days under the influence of Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

According to the midday weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the cyclonic storm was centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, nearly 790 km south of Gopalpur.

The system is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday evening. It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, with wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching up to 145 kmph. Although the system is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, its impact is expected to trigger significant rainfall and adverse weather conditions across several districts of Odisha. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in coastal and southern Odisha on November 18. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts, for which a Yellow Warning has been issued. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in several districts. Weather conditions are likely to intensify further on November 19, with light to moderate rainfall expected at many places across the state. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts. Gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely in these districts.