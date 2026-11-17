Cyclone Akvan To Trigger Widespread Rains Across Odisha From November 18; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Five Districts
The storm is likely to trigger rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Odisha, with Orange and Yellow Warnings issued for several districts.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience widespread rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days under the influence of Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
According to the midday weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the cyclonic storm was centred over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, nearly 790 km south of Gopalpur.
The system is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday evening. It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni around noon on November 20, with wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching up to 145 kmph.
Although the system is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, its impact is expected to trigger significant rainfall and adverse weather conditions across several districts of Odisha.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in coastal and southern Odisha on November 18. Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts, for which a Yellow Warning has been issued. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely in several districts.
Weather conditions are likely to intensify further on November 19, with light to moderate rainfall expected at many places across the state. The IMD has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts. Gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely in these districts.
On November 20, rainfall activity is expected to become more widespread, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at most places across Odisha. An Orange Warning has been issued for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places. A Yellow Warning has also been issued for several other districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh.
Rainfall activity is likely to continue on November 21, with an Orange Warning issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in these districts, while light to moderate rainfall is expected at many other places across the state.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from November 18 to 20. Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely from the night of November 18. Wind speeds may increase to 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, from the morning of November 19 till November 20. The sea is likely to remain rough to very rough during this period.
Meanwhile, the weather department has advised people to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and take shelter in safe places. People have also been cautioned against taking shelter under trees during lightning activity. Rainfall activity is expected to gradually weaken after November 21, although light to moderate showers may continue at scattered places on November 22 and 23.
Read More