ETV Bharat / state

Cybercriminals Swindle Rs 68 Lakh From Rajasthan Couple Using Fake CBI Arrest

Udaipur: A retired officer of Mohanlal Sukhadia University and his wife were defrauded by cybercriminals who swindled Rs 68 lakh from them by digitally intimidating them with a fake arrest. The fraudsters, posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, an Additional Superintendent of Police, and a magistrate, kept the couple under “digital arrest” for 8-10 days through WhatsApp video calls.

The incident came to the fore following a complaint at the cyber police station by a 68-year-old victim, a resident of Udaipur. He had previously held a senior administrative position at MLSU.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinay Chaudhary, who is the investigating officer, said that the case was registered as soon as the matter came to light. “We are investigating the incident from all angles,” he said.

Citing the complaint, police said that on December 28, 2025, the victim received an unknown call on his mobile phone, informing him that a complaint had been filed against him. Following this, a person on a WhatsApp video call, claiming to be a CBI officer from Delhi, threatened to implicate him in an alleged money laundering case.