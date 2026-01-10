Cybercriminals Swindle Rs 68 Lakh From Rajasthan Couple Using Fake CBI Arrest
The cyber fraudsters posed as CBI and police officers and threatened to implicate the victim in an alleged money laundering case.
Udaipur: A retired officer of Mohanlal Sukhadia University and his wife were defrauded by cybercriminals who swindled Rs 68 lakh from them by digitally intimidating them with a fake arrest. The fraudsters, posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, an Additional Superintendent of Police, and a magistrate, kept the couple under “digital arrest” for 8-10 days through WhatsApp video calls.
The incident came to the fore following a complaint at the cyber police station by a 68-year-old victim, a resident of Udaipur. He had previously held a senior administrative position at MLSU.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinay Chaudhary, who is the investigating officer, said that the case was registered as soon as the matter came to light. “We are investigating the incident from all angles,” he said.
Citing the complaint, police said that on December 28, 2025, the victim received an unknown call on his mobile phone, informing him that a complaint had been filed against him. Following this, a person on a WhatsApp video call, claiming to be a CBI officer from Delhi, threatened to implicate him in an alleged money laundering case.
“The fraudsters further created an atmosphere of fear by adding another person to a joint call, who identified himself as an ASP from the CBI Delhi branch. During this time, the victim and his wife were asked for complete details of their assets, bank accounts, jewellery, and savings,” officials said.
After some time, a fake magistrate was also added to the call, who threatened them with arrest and imprisonment, pressuring them to deposit money immediately. Fearing arrest and damage to their social reputation, the couple transferred a total of Rs 67.90 lakh in different instalments to the accounts specified by the fraudsters.
This amount was sent in six instalments between December 28, 2025, and January 8, 2026. When the demands for money continued, the victims realised they had been scammed and contacted the cyber police, which registered a case and started an investigation based on the bank accounts and call details.
