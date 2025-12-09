ETV Bharat / state

Cybercriminals' New Trap: Dormant Bank Accounts Turning Into Crime Tools

Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district police have intensified surveillance on individuals, who indirectly assist cybercriminals by sharing or renting out their bank accounts. Officials said cybercriminals are activating dormant accounts, which show no customer-initiated activity for a prolonged period, using them for illegal financial transactions.

Superintendent of Police K V Maheswara Reddy said cybercriminals are using new methods and technologies to mislead people. “Bank account details should not be shared with anyone under any circumstances. If you notice any suspicious transactions, dial 1930 and lodge an immediate complaint. If you remain silent despite knowing about wrongdoings, you are encouraging the criminals,” Reddy warned.

In one of the cases, cybercriminals had transferred Rs 2.70 lakh from the account of a retired employee in Srikakulam into six different accounts and then moved abroad. During investigation by the Second City Police, six account holders were identified and called to the police station. Even though they were not involved in the crime, the amount was routed through their accounts, making them part of the investigations.

So far, police have arrested 10 people in Visakhapatnam and 84 in Telangana for renting out their accounts. Police also suspect that some bank officials personally handed over account details to cybercriminals.