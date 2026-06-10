ETV Bharat / state

Cybercriminal Hacks BJP Leader's Phone Through Fake Parcel Call, Dupes Contacts Of Over Rs 2 Lakh

Police have launched an investigation after cybercriminals allegedly used a BJP leader’s phone number to seek money. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Agra: A cybercriminal hacked the mobile phone of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh vice-president Dinesh Chand Sharma by posing as a courier agent delivering a gift parcel from the state BJP president.

After gaining access to Sharma's phone, the fraudster allegedly used his mobile number to seek money from more than 6,000 contacts, including senior political leaders, government officials and BJP functionaries.

Based on Sharma's complaint, New Agra police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the operation was carried out from Bihar's Mehsi area. Several people reportedly transferred money before the fraud came to light.

How The Fraud Took Place

Dinesh Chand Sharma, a resident of Hathras and former RSS provincial pracharak and organisation secretary, told police that he was in Agra on June 1 when he received a call from an unknown number.

The caller claimed a gift parcel had been sent on behalf of the BJP state president and asked Sharma to dial a number using the star (*) and hash (#) keys to share his location with a delivery agent.

Soon after he followed the instructions, his WhatsApp and Facebook accounts were compromised.

The hacker then allegedly began sending messages from Sharma's mobile number, seeking financial assistance from contacts across his network, including prominent political leaders, PMO, Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials.