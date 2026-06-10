Cybercriminal Hacks BJP Leader's Phone Through Fake Parcel Call, Dupes Contacts Of Over Rs 2 Lakh
A cybercriminal hacked UP BJP vice-president Dinesh Chand Sharma's phone and sought money from over 6,000 contacts, including top officials.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Agra: A cybercriminal hacked the mobile phone of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttar Pradesh vice-president Dinesh Chand Sharma by posing as a courier agent delivering a gift parcel from the state BJP president.
After gaining access to Sharma's phone, the fraudster allegedly used his mobile number to seek money from more than 6,000 contacts, including senior political leaders, government officials and BJP functionaries.
Based on Sharma's complaint, New Agra police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the operation was carried out from Bihar's Mehsi area. Several people reportedly transferred money before the fraud came to light.
How The Fraud Took Place
Dinesh Chand Sharma, a resident of Hathras and former RSS provincial pracharak and organisation secretary, told police that he was in Agra on June 1 when he received a call from an unknown number.
The caller claimed a gift parcel had been sent on behalf of the BJP state president and asked Sharma to dial a number using the star (*) and hash (#) keys to share his location with a delivery agent.
Soon after he followed the instructions, his WhatsApp and Facebook accounts were compromised.
The hacker then allegedly began sending messages from Sharma's mobile number, seeking financial assistance from contacts across his network, including prominent political leaders, PMO, Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials.
Sharma said several acquaintances alerted him about the suspicious messages, raising concerns that VIP contacts stored on his phone could be misused.
An acquaintance from Ahmedabad informed him about the fraud, while former Agra Metropolitan BJP president Shiv Shankar Sharma reportedly transferred Rs 20,000 to an account provided by the cybercriminal.
Case Reaches DGP
The matter was reported to the Director General of Police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, through the Ministry of Home Affairs. Acting on his directions, the cyber police contacted Sharma and coordinated the registration of an FIR.
Investigators believe the accused collected more than Rs 2 lakh by sending QR codes to victims. The caller's location has been traced to Bihar's Mehsi area, while the number used during the operation was registered in Jaipur.
Police have frozen the bank accounts linked to the transactions.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Syed Ali Abbas said that cyber police teams are examining phone numbers and financial trails to identify those involved.
Police have urged people not to dial unknown codes involving star (*) and hash (#) keys at the request of callers. Officials warned that such tactics can allow cybercriminals to gain remote access to mobile devices and misuse personal information.
Also Read: