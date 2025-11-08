Cybercrime Trap: 23 From Andhra, Telangana Among Those Rescued From Southeast Asian Nations
Police said several of these youths had been lured to Myanmar through fraudulent job offers promising high salaries in the IT and data management sectors.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major rescue operation, 270 Indians trapped by international cybercrime networks operating in the Southeast Asian nations Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia were repatriated on Friday in a special flight. Of them, 23 are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Among those rescued, 12 hail from Telangana and 11 from Andhra Pradesh. The victims were handed over to the Resident Commissioners of the Telugu-speaking states by officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Greater Noida. Later, the 23 youths were taken to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhavans in New Delhi, where arrangements were made for their return to their home states.
Those rescued include youths from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Kadapa districts.
According to Praveen Kumar, resident commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhawan, several of these youths had been lured to Myanmar through fraudulent job offers promising high salaries in the IT and data management sectors. However, upon arrival, they were held hostage and forced to take part in illegal online activities, including cyber fraud and scams. Many Indians are still trapped in similar situations across Southeast Asia, he added.
The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively coordinating with the governments of those countries to rescue and repatriate the remaining victims at the earliest. The safe return of these youths has brought relief to their families in the Telugu states, who had been anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones for weeks.
