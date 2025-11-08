ETV Bharat / state

Cybercrime Trap: 23 From Andhra, Telangana Among Those Rescued From Southeast Asian Nations

Hyderabad: In a major rescue operation, 270 Indians trapped by international cybercrime networks operating in the Southeast Asian nations Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia were repatriated on Friday in a special flight. Of them, 23 are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Among those rescued, 12 hail from Telangana and 11 from Andhra Pradesh. The victims were handed over to the Resident Commissioners of the Telugu-speaking states by officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Greater Noida. Later, the 23 youths were taken to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhavans in New Delhi, where arrangements were made for their return to their home states.

Those rescued include youths from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Kadapa districts.