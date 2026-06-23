ETV Bharat / state

Cyberabad to Get Telangana's First Street Food Hub Under PM SVANidhi Scheme. Women Vendors to Lead the Initiative

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to establish its first-ever street food hub in Cyberabad under the PM SVANidhi scheme, which is expected to give a boost to women entrepreneurs and street vendors. This project aims to provide hygienic, affordable, and high-quality street food while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for women.

The proposed food hub is expected to come up near Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam, located in the bustling IT corridor. The Centre is expected to sanction ₹5 crore for this project. This will be the first of its kind initiative in the state.

A review meeting to finalise the design, implementation, and management of the food hub was held on Monday at the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) office under the chairmanship of Commissioner Srujana. Officials discussed various aspects of the project, including infrastructure, environmental sustainability, vendor training, and operational management.

The food hub is being designed as an eco-friendly facility which will have solar panels. The aim is to generate solar electricity for their daily operations. A biogas plant will process food waste into energy, ensuring effective waste management. The seating and other furniture will be made from bamboo and recycled materials, reflecting the project's focus on environmental sustainability.