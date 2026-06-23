Cyberabad to Get Telangana's First Street Food Hub Under PM SVANidhi Scheme. Women Vendors to Lead the Initiative
this project aims to give affordable food that is hygienic and affordable street food which will provide opportunities to women
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana is set to establish its first-ever street food hub in Cyberabad under the PM SVANidhi scheme, which is expected to give a boost to women entrepreneurs and street vendors. This project aims to provide hygienic, affordable, and high-quality street food while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for women.
The proposed food hub is expected to come up near Malkam Cheruvu in Raidurgam, located in the bustling IT corridor. The Centre is expected to sanction ₹5 crore for this project. This will be the first of its kind initiative in the state.
A review meeting to finalise the design, implementation, and management of the food hub was held on Monday at the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) office under the chairmanship of Commissioner Srujana. Officials discussed various aspects of the project, including infrastructure, environmental sustainability, vendor training, and operational management.
The food hub is being designed as an eco-friendly facility which will have solar panels. The aim is to generate solar electricity for their daily operations. A biogas plant will process food waste into energy, ensuring effective waste management. The seating and other furniture will be made from bamboo and recycled materials, reflecting the project's focus on environmental sustainability.
The important aspect of this project is that women will handle the management of this food hub, from local self-help groups (SHGs) along with popular street vendors, under the PM SVANidhi scheme.
According to their layout, they will have around 50 food stalls, and all vendors who will be selected will undergo professional training in food safety, hygiene, customer service, and business management before this hub becomes operational.
Commissioner Srujana said, "This initiative is expected to ensure people get safe, hygienic, and affordable street food. The aim is to help strengthen women's economic empowerment by creating new livelihood opportunities for them. This Street Food Hub is expected to become a landmark destination in Cyberabad, offering visitors a unique culinary experience while supporting local vendors through sustainable and well-organised infrastructure."
Authorities also plan to organise weekly cultural programmes to attract locals, tourists and IT professionals. The aim is to make this venue a vibrant tourist and local destination.