Cyberabad Moves 2026: Three-Day Event To Tackle Hyderabad Traffic Woes From Nov 26; Here's How To Participate
Hyderabad will host Cyberabad Moves 2026 from November 26-28, bringing together students, transport experts, researchers, working professionals and residents to explore solutions to traffic woes.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad will now have an opportunity to share their ideas for reducing traffic congestion and improving public transportation at the Cyberabad Moves 2026, a three-day event scheduled to be held at the T-Hub in Raidurg from November 26 to 28.
The event will be held from 9 am to 9 pm, and feature special exhibitions, discussions, and interactive sessions. It aims to explore solutions to growing traffic and transportation challenges.
Jointly organised by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Police, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), and the SHIFT Transport Initiative, the event will bring together government departments, transport experts, industry leaders, academicians, students, and the residents.
Cyberabad, ready to move? Big ideas. Better streets. Smarter ways to get around. Cyberabad Moves 2026 is bringing people together to reimagine how we walk, cycle, commute and connect. Be part of the movement shaping a more accessible and sustainable Cyberabad. Save your spot—register now: https://t.co/fdsY1YdwNq 📅 26–28 November 2026 📍 T-Hub, Cyberabad #CyberabadMoves2026 #MakeYourMove #Cyberabad #UrbanMobility @TelanganaCS @TelanganaCMO @IPRTelangana @MC_Cyberabad @ZC_SLP @ZC_Kukatpally1 @zcquthbullapur @GummallaSrijana @CPCyberabad @CYBTRAFFIC— Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) October 31, 2026
The focus will be on safer junctions, pedestrian-friendly streets, public transport connectivity, corporate commute initiatives and sustainable mobility.
The organisers have invited school and college students, working professionals and the general public to submit innovative ideas on eco-friendly transportation. People can also share their personal experiences and suggestions regarding potential local solutions to traffic problems.
Selected proposals will be showcased at the T-hub during the event.
To participate, applicants have to register on - cyberabadmoves.in, and are required to provide their name, email address, mobile number, and age. After this, they must select one of the following categories: working professional, student, researcher, transport expert, urban planning expert, or active citizen. Participants must also specify the organisation they work for or their college or school. Participants must provide their consent before submitting their form.
Hon’ble CM Sri A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the poster of Cyberabad Moves 2026, inviting citizens, experts, urban planners & students to co-create safer, smarter & sustainable mobility. Event was attended by MLA Sri Arekapudi Gandhi, @CPCyberabad, @MC_Cyberabad & @SCSC_Cyberabad https://t.co/7gVdYg0NAw— Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) November 19, 2026
Cyberabad Moves 2026: Date, Venue, Timings
- Date: November 26-28
- Timing: 9 am to 6 pm daily
- Venue: T-Hub, Raidurg, Hyderabad
- Who Can Participate: Students, professionals, researchers, transport experts and residents
- Registration website: cyberabadmoves.in
According to officials, Hyderabad is globally recognised as a major hub for the IT sector. As new companies establish themselves in the city, residential complexes are emerging, leading to an increase in both employment opportunities and the number of vehicles on the roads, making commutation to and from work tedious, often resulting in spending hours stuck in traffic. Reliance on personal vehicles has further exacerbated issues such as pollution and the loss of valuable time, they added.
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