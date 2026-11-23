ETV Bharat / state

Cyberabad Moves 2026: Three-Day Event To Tackle Hyderabad Traffic Woes From Nov 26; Here's How To Participate

Hyderabad will host Cyberabad Moves 2026 from November 26-28 ( Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad will now have an opportunity to share their ideas for reducing traffic congestion and improving public transportation at the Cyberabad Moves 2026, a three-day event scheduled to be held at the T-Hub in Raidurg from November 26 to 28.

The event will be held from 9 am to 9 pm, and feature special exhibitions, discussions, and interactive sessions. It aims to explore solutions to growing traffic and transportation challenges.

Jointly organised by the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Cyberabad Police, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), and the SHIFT Transport Initiative, the event will bring together government departments, transport experts, industry leaders, academicians, students, and the residents. The focus will be on safer junctions, pedestrian-friendly streets, public transport connectivity, corporate commute initiatives and sustainable mobility. The organisers have invited school and college students, working professionals and the general public to submit innovative ideas on eco-friendly transportation. People can also share their personal experiences and suggestions regarding potential local solutions to traffic problems.