ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Slavery Racket In Myanmar: Gaya Youth Recounts Fake Thailand Job Trap, Horror & Lucky Escape

Gaya: An international cyber-slavery racket based out of Myanmar has come to light after 360 Indians were rescued with the help of the Indian Embassy and the Myanmar Army. Dharmendra Kumar, a native of Gaya, was among those who landed in Myanmar. He shared the horror of his captive life in that country.

Little did Dharmendra, who was desperate for employment, know that his quest for a 'dream job' in Thailand would push him into the dark underworld of cyber fraud.



A job hunt turned into a trap

Dharmendra said he was on a desperate job hunt for months when he was contacted by Shubham Kumar of Muzaffarpur, who claimed to have connections with a Chinese MNC in Thailand. An online interview was arranged, and Dharmendra was told he was 'selected' but must travel to Thailand for the final round.

On October 19, he began his journey from Gaya to Patna, Patna to Kolkata, and then to Bangkok. He landed in Thailand shortly after midnight on October 20, with stars in his eyes, hoping for a bright career about to begin.

For nearly seven days, the fear of death lingered like a shadow. However, fate intervened, and not only Dharmendra but also hundreds of Indians were freed from the cyber slavery racket operating in Myanmar.

According to Dharmendra, after the successful completion of the online interview, he was informed that he had been selected. During the interview, he was told that the final round of interviews would also be held in Thailand, where the Chinese company was located, and that he would receive the offer letter there. Subsequently, Shubham's ticket was booked on October 19. He arrived in Bangkok around 12:30 a.m. on October 20.



'Kept in a five-star hotel, then held at gunpoint'