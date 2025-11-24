Cyber Slavery Racket In Myanmar: Gaya Youth Recounts Fake Thailand Job Trap, Horror & Lucky Escape
Gaya: An international cyber-slavery racket based out of Myanmar has come to light after 360 Indians were rescued with the help of the Indian Embassy and the Myanmar Army. Dharmendra Kumar, a native of Gaya, was among those who landed in Myanmar. He shared the horror of his captive life in that country.
Little did Dharmendra, who was desperate for employment, know that his quest for a 'dream job' in Thailand would push him into the dark underworld of cyber fraud.
A job hunt turned into a trap
Dharmendra said he was on a desperate job hunt for months when he was contacted by Shubham Kumar of Muzaffarpur, who claimed to have connections with a Chinese MNC in Thailand. An online interview was arranged, and Dharmendra was told he was 'selected' but must travel to Thailand for the final round.
On October 19, he began his journey from Gaya to Patna, Patna to Kolkata, and then to Bangkok. He landed in Thailand shortly after midnight on October 20, with stars in his eyes, hoping for a bright career about to begin.
For nearly seven days, the fear of death lingered like a shadow. However, fate intervened, and not only Dharmendra but also hundreds of Indians were freed from the cyber slavery racket operating in Myanmar.
According to Dharmendra, after the successful completion of the online interview, he was informed that he had been selected. During the interview, he was told that the final round of interviews would also be held in Thailand, where the Chinese company was located, and that he would receive the offer letter there. Subsequently, Shubham's ticket was booked on October 19. He arrived in Bangkok around 12:30 a.m. on October 20.
'Kept in a five-star hotel, then held at gunpoint'
Dharmendra said that upon landing in Bangkok, he was put up in a five-star hotel. He was interviewed there as well. He was then taken in another vehicle through the jungle and mountains. "I realised I was trapped when the people in the vehicle held me at gunpoint and continued to torture me."
He continued, "I was counting my days and anxiously waiting for any opportunity to finally be able to cross the Myanmar border. We changed vehicles and passed the Myanmar border. After that, I was locked up in a guest house in Myanmar, where several other people were already held there like slaves. There were three other Indians with me who were also trapped. Those three Indians, like me, were also brought here by deception."
According to him, his captors demanded 500 USD from him. Dharmendra was kept locked up for several days. "I was kept hungry and thirsty. I was also subjected to constant torture. After pleading, they demanded 500 USD. They promised to return the money if I paid that amount."
Meanwhile, somehow he could contact his family. In Myanmar, he worked for Google Pay and Phone Pay. "My family members transferred the money. Five other Indians also transferred money. However, the agent (middleman) absconded with the money. My family tried to contact Shubham from Muzaffarpur, but he, too, refused to reply. I was unable to contact him. I was constantly afraid," Dharmendra added.
'Sold into cyber slavery gangs'
Dharmendra said that he had lately realised that he had been trafficked and was being sold into cyber slavery gang in Myanmar. "Anything could have happened to us. We could have even been killed. This fear persisted," he pointed out.
Meanwhile, on the intervening night of October 26-27, the Myanmar Army and police raided the area. He along with other Indians were rescued by the Myanmar Army.
"We were afraid, thinking that we wouldn't survive because of the Myanmar Army raid. But the Myanmar Army was our saviour and rescued 600 people stranded here. There were people from many other countries as well," Dharmendra said.
