Jharkhand CID Busts International Cyber Slavery Racket
So far, over half a dozen victims have been rescued from abroad, and their statements have been recorded.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Ranchi: In a major breakthrough against international cybercrime and human trafficking, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had busted a transnational “cyber slavery” racket that lured unemployed youth with promises of lucrative overseas jobs and forced them into cyber fraud.
During the investigation, several accused have been arrested, including Sartaj Alam from Jamshedpur and his associate Dawood Ahmed from Mumbai’s Dongri, while several victims trafficked to Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries have been rescued.
In February 2025, a youth from Jharkhand sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In his letter, he revealed that he had been held hostage in Myanmar and coerced into committing cyber fraud. With the assistance of the MEA and other agencies, the victim was rescued and brought back to India. Upon his return, the CID’s Cyber Crime Branch interrogated him, which led to some leads.
The victim had said that a man named Firoz had lured him with the promise of a well-paying job abroad and facilitated his travel first to Bangkok and then to Myanmar. There, foreign cybercriminals forced him to scam individuals in India and other countries. Based on his statement, a formal case was registered by the CID Cyber Crime Branch on December 16, 2025, and an investigation was launched.
During the investigation, the CID arrested the main accused, Sartaj Alam, from Jamshedpur. He is alleged to have trapped innocent youths with the help of his associates and sent them abroad for forced cybercrime activities. Based on his statement and witness testimonies, the case diary was submitted to the court.
In a subsequent operation, the CID also arrested Dawood Ahmed (also known as Dawood) from Dongri in Mumbai. Investigators recovered evidence of financial transactions between the two accused. The CID investigation revealed that more than a dozen youths from various districts of Jharkhand, particularly Hazaribagh, Khunti, and Jamshedpur, were trafficked to Bangkok and Myanmar and forced into cyber slavery. So far, over half a dozen victims have been rescued from abroad, and their statements have been recorded.
Sartaj Alam and his associates, including an individual known as “Zero,” contacted victims through social media platforms and Telegram. Unemployed youths with technical backgrounds were targeted and offered attractive overseas job packages such as data entry or banking positions. Money was collected in the name of visa processing and travel expenses.
The rescued individuals informed the CID that upon reaching foreign soil, their passports were confiscated to prevent escape. They were subjected to intimidation and forced to work under harsh conditions. The victims were compelled to operate in scam centres for extended hours and were not allowed to leave.
Once at the scam centres, the victims were trained under duress to carry out various fraudulent activities, including:
- Creating fake accounts on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.
- Engaging potential victims through chats with attractive investment offers.
- Sending fraudulent links to siphon money from unsuspecting individuals.
Investigations also revealed that the Jharkhand-based accused had links with international cybercrime syndicates. Fraudsters operating from places like Myanmar, Dubai, Cambodia, and Thailand used Indian SIM cards and mobile numbers to execute scams. Calls from Indian numbers tend to inspire trust among victims, which made it easier for criminals to defraud them.
In response, the CID Cyber Crime Branch has initiated awareness campaigns for unemployed youths:
- Job offers abroad through unauthorised agents.
- Collection of money in the name of visa and ticket arrangements.
- Promises of free accommodation and food.
- Confiscation of passports and forced scam training upon arrival.
Safety Tips for the Public
- Verify job offers thoroughly before proceeding, especially those from unauthorised agents.
- Seek confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs if in doubt.
- Report cyber fraud immediately by calling the National Cyber Helpline (1930) or by lodging a complaint on the official portal of cybercrime.
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