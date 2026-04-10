ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand CID Busts International Cyber Slavery Racket

Ranchi: In a major breakthrough against international cybercrime and human trafficking, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had busted a transnational “cyber slavery” racket that lured unemployed youth with promises of lucrative overseas jobs and forced them into cyber fraud.

During the investigation, several accused have been arrested, including Sartaj Alam from Jamshedpur and his associate Dawood Ahmed from Mumbai’s Dongri, while several victims trafficked to Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries have been rescued.

In February 2025, a youth from Jharkhand sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). In his letter, he revealed that he had been held hostage in Myanmar and coerced into committing cyber fraud. With the assistance of the MEA and other agencies, the victim was rescued and brought back to India. Upon his return, the CID’s Cyber Crime Branch interrogated him, which led to some leads.

The victim had said that a man named Firoz had lured him with the promise of a well-paying job abroad and facilitated his travel first to Bangkok and then to Myanmar. There, foreign cybercriminals forced him to scam individuals in India and other countries. Based on his statement, a formal case was registered by the CID Cyber Crime Branch on December 16, 2025, and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the CID arrested the main accused, Sartaj Alam, from Jamshedpur. He is alleged to have trapped innocent youths with the help of his associates and sent them abroad for forced cybercrime activities. Based on his statement and witness testimonies, the case diary was submitted to the court.

In a subsequent operation, the CID also arrested Dawood Ahmed (also known as Dawood) from Dongri in Mumbai. Investigators recovered evidence of financial transactions between the two accused. The CID investigation revealed that more than a dozen youths from various districts of Jharkhand, particularly Hazaribagh, Khunti, and Jamshedpur, were trafficked to Bangkok and Myanmar and forced into cyber slavery. So far, over half a dozen victims have been rescued from abroad, and their statements have been recorded.