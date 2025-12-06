ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Security Professional From Telangana Dies In Fire Accident In US

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old cyber security professional from Telangana died in a fire accident in the United States, her family said on Saturday. Sahaja Reddy Udumala completed her Masters in Cyber Security in the US and began working there a few months ago, her uncle Udumala Bala, Archbishop of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, told PTI.

She returned home from work and was asleep in her room in Albany in New York state when the fire broke out at around 11 AM on December 4 (US time), he said. While she suffered severe burns in the incident, two other occupants of the building escaped with minor injuries, he said.