Cyber Gangs Exploit Job Market, Telangana Police Warn Citizens

Hyderabad: In the past eight months, over 26,000 youths and professionals have been duped by cyber gangs in Telangana, according to top police officials.

Cyber​​gangs are collecting information of job seekers from job portals and contacting them through email and WhatsApp. They are also conducting interviews like experts and making them believe that they are on a job hunt. "As many as 26809 cases of fake job scams have been registered from January 2024 to August 2025," said Kavitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.

The police said that the fraudsters are giving some tasks while showing that they have been given jobs. To complete this, they are depositing money in bank accounts in the name of daily earnings for 15-20 days and making them believe it is real. Then they start the fraudulent deals by saying that they are providing them with an opportunity to earn additional income.

These cyber frauds are promising the innocent people in many ways that they will get more commission if they join their relatives as members, and that they can earn handsomely if they invest in the stock market in the name of their company. After receiving a large amount of money, they show their faces. The police are warning them to be careful of such sites. It is said that highly educated people are also getting trapped in such scams.

"If you suspect that you have been a victim of cybercrime, you should file a complaint on the toll-free number 1930. Before that, the unemployed should realise that the company does not ask for cash before providing any job," added Kavitha.