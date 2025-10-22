Cyber Gangs Exploit Job Market, Telangana Police Warn Citizens
Engineers, MBA And MCA Students Are Among The 26,000 Victims Of Job Fraudsters In Telangana
Published : October 22, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: In the past eight months, over 26,000 youths and professionals have been duped by cyber gangs in Telangana, according to top police officials.
Cybergangs are collecting information of job seekers from job portals and contacting them through email and WhatsApp. They are also conducting interviews like experts and making them believe that they are on a job hunt. "As many as 26809 cases of fake job scams have been registered from January 2024 to August 2025," said Kavitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.
The police said that the fraudsters are giving some tasks while showing that they have been given jobs. To complete this, they are depositing money in bank accounts in the name of daily earnings for 15-20 days and making them believe it is real. Then they start the fraudulent deals by saying that they are providing them with an opportunity to earn additional income.
These cyber frauds are promising the innocent people in many ways that they will get more commission if they join their relatives as members, and that they can earn handsomely if they invest in the stock market in the name of their company. After receiving a large amount of money, they show their faces. The police are warning them to be careful of such sites. It is said that highly educated people are also getting trapped in such scams.
"If you suspect that you have been a victim of cybercrime, you should file a complaint on the toll-free number 1930. Before that, the unemployed should realise that the company does not ask for cash before providing any job," added Kavitha.
Many people who have completed engineering, MBA, MCA and pharma courses are trying to find job opportunities with the intention of not being a burden on their parents. In this situation, they are attracted to advertisements that appear as employment and job opportunities and are being deceived. Thus, there are an increasing number of cases in the name of online and offline job opportunities in Telangana every year.
A businessman from the Bahadurpura area of Hyderabad has been searching for employment opportunities abroad for several years. He was attracted by the relevant information in the message received on the phone number and contacted them.
"The people who assured me of a visa to go to New Zealand and a job in a leading company there sent some documents to this email and suggested that I enter my details. After three days, they completed the interview in the name of a foreign representative. I deposited Rs. 5 lakhs into their accounts in several stages and then realised I was cheated," said the businessman.
A young man from Chilakalguda, Hyderabad, saw an advertisement for a part-time job on social media and contacted him over the phone. From there, a young woman collected his educational qualifications. Soon after, another person conducted an interview over video call. Later, they collected Rs. 1.5 lakhs for registration, insurance, and security deposit and sent a fake offer letter in the name of an IT company in Bengaluru. It was only after going there that the youth realised that he had been cheated.
Out of the 61 fraudsters arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police recently, 25 were those who cheated the youth in the name of part-time jobs.
Read More