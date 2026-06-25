Gurugram Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Posing As Grocery App Representatives; 5 Arrested
The fraud came to light after a victim, identified as Surendra Singh, lodged a complaint with the police after allegedly being cheated by the gang.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
Gurugram: The Haryana Cyber Crime Unit in Manesar has busted a cyber fraud racket that allegedly duped people through fake advertisements on Facebook by posing as representatives of grocery delivery apps.
Five members of the gang were arrested during a raid conducted in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to ACP (Cyber Crime) Gaurav Phogat, the accused used social media platforms to post attractive advertisements in the names of popular retail brands, luring customers with heavily discounted offers and deals.
The fraud came to light after a victim, identified as Surendra Singh, lodged a complaint with the police after allegedly being cheated by the gang.
Acting on technical inputs and intelligence gathered during the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Manoj and ASI Vikas conducted a raid at New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and apprehended the accused red-handed.
Of the five arrested individuals, three are residents of Bihar and two belong to Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had been involved in cyber fraud activities for the past six months. Police recovered 18 mobile phones, 18 SIM cards and a tablet from their hideout.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to operating the fraud network from Delhi for the last three months. Investigators also found that the gang used part of the proceeds from the fraud to purchase new mobile phones worth between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.
ACP Gaurav Phogat said the accused exploited the credibility of well-known companies to gain the trust of unsuspecting users. He urged the public to remain cautious while responding to advertisements offering products at unusually low prices on social media platforms.
"We appeal to citizens not to fall for suspicious advertisements or offers that appear too good to be true. Most importantly, do not download APK files sent by unknown persons, as they can compromise your phone and lead to financial fraud," Phogat said.
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