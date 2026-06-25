ETV Bharat / state

Gurugram Police Bust Cyber Fraud Gang Posing As Grocery App Representatives; 5 Arrested

Haryana Cyber Crime Unit in Manesar with 5-member gang who lured customers with discount offers ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Gurugram: The Haryana Cyber Crime Unit in Manesar has busted a cyber fraud racket that allegedly duped people through fake advertisements on Facebook by posing as representatives of grocery delivery apps.

Five members of the gang were arrested during a raid conducted in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to ACP (Cyber Crime) Gaurav Phogat, the accused used social media platforms to post attractive advertisements in the names of popular retail brands, luring customers with heavily discounted offers and deals.

The fraud came to light after a victim, identified as Surendra Singh, lodged a complaint with the police after allegedly being cheated by the gang.

Acting on technical inputs and intelligence gathered during the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Manoj and ASI Vikas conducted a raid at New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and apprehended the accused red-handed.