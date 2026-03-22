Cyber Fraudsters Target Pregnant Women Through ASHA Workers In Odisha's Kendrapara
The cyber fraudsters are calling ASHA workers and seeking details of pregnant women whom they are targeting by sending links on WhatsApp.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Kendrapara: Cyber criminals are on the prowl in Odisha's Kendrapara district where they have been targeting women from rural areas.
The criminals are targeting pregnant women with the promise of sending funds under the state government's Mamata scheme. The Mamata scheme is a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit program launched by the Women and Child Development Department of Odisha in 2011. It provides Rs 5,000 in two installments to pregnant and lactating women (19+ years) for their first two live births to improve maternal and infant health, with higher benefits sometimes combined with other schemes
Sunita Barik of Bishok village in Khamol panchayat under Derabish police station was five months pregnant when she was cheated of around Rs 1 lakh. Sunita said she received a link on her WhatsApp number which stated that the first installment under the scheme would be credited through PhonePe due to changes in government norms.
Similarly, Minati Das, a pregnant woman from Balabhadrapur village under Pattamundai rural police station, was cheated of Rs 18,400 in two installments by cyber fraudsters. Another pregnant woman from the village was cheated of Rs 4,000. It is alleged that the ASHA workers engaged at the healthcare centres in villages allegedly gave out details of the victims to the fraudsters.
ASHA workers work at the grassroots of rural healthcare and register pregnant women and help them get treated in government hospitals. ASHA worker Ruby Behera of Balabhadrapur village in Pattamundai said, "I got a call from an unknown number in which I was asked about the number of pregnant and lactating women in my area. When I sought the identity of the caller, she said she was calling from the head office in Delhi."
Ruby said the caller asked her whether Minati had delivered. "When I said yes, the caller asked me for her phone number. I gave her the number following which she put me on a conference call with Minati and disconnected stating she could not hear me," she said.
Ruby said the caller threatened her saying if she did not give her the details, she may lose her job. She said Minati is now blaming her for becoming a victim to cyber fraud. "She (Minati) is blaming me for fraudulently deducting money from her account. I swore that I did not know anything about the fraud," Ruby said.
Similarly, ASHA worker of Bishok village under Derabish police station Tuksa Raut said she had given the phone number of Sunita to a cyber fraudster.
"Three pregnant women and another patient are admitted at the the sub-centre where I work. I received a call from an unknown number and the caller said he was calling from the district office. The caller asked if the pregnant women were being given eggs and chhatua (roasted multigrain flour). When he asked for Sunita's details, I hung up the call," she said.
Tuksa said the individual called again and threatened to ger her suspended if I did not give him Sunita's phone number. "I gave him the number and he put me on a conference call asked Sunita about vaccination and nutrition at the sub-centre. He then hung up," she said.
Tuksa said she was later informed that Sunita had been a victim of cyber fraud. She said ASHA workers are instructed not to divulge details of pregnant women to anyone. "But as the caller said he was calling from the district office, I became scared," she said.
Sunita said, "I got a call where Tuksa told me that a 'Sir' was on the line. The man on the line asked me about the facilities at the sub-centre.Then she asked Tuksa in Hindi whether the Mamta scheme money had been credited to my account and when she refused, he asked her to stay on the line. Since I did not have internet, I disconnected the call and then the individual called through WhatsApp. I gave the phone to my husband. After that, the person speaking in Hindi sent us a link and asked him to click on it. As my husband did so, Rs 9,600 was deducted from the account. Later Rs 81,000 was stolen from the account in different transactions".
Sunita said when she questioned the caller on the money being deducted from her account, he said that he was checking the account and would refund the money. "We had borrowed the money to build a house. I have filed a complaint in this regard at Derabish police station," she said. action," he said.
Minati had a similar tale to narrate. Police said the cyber criminals have changed their modus operandi and instead of seeking OTPs from their victims are now sending them links. District Family Welfare Department Head and District Additional Medical Officer Sachidananda Mishra said, "After learning about such incidents in other states at various times, we had sensitized and trained the ASHA and anganwadi workers not to divulge details of pregnant women to anyone. However, in the three incidents reported from Kendrapara, cyber fraudsters used ASHA workers to target their victim. More information will be collected and further awareness will be raised among the workers."
Similarly, Kendrapara Cyber Police Station IIC Soumyaranjan Panigrahi the case reported from Derabish and others are being investigated. He advised people not to click links sent from unknown phone numbers.
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