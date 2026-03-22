ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraudsters Target Pregnant Women Through ASHA Workers In Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Cyber criminals are on the prowl in Odisha's Kendrapara district where they have been targeting women from rural areas.

The criminals are targeting pregnant women with the promise of sending funds under the state government's Mamata scheme. The Mamata scheme is a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit program launched by the Women and Child Development Department of Odisha in 2011. It provides Rs 5,000 in two installments to pregnant and lactating women (19+ years) for their first two live births to improve maternal and infant health, with higher benefits sometimes combined with other schemes

Sunita Barik of Bishok village in Khamol panchayat under Derabish police station was five months pregnant when she was cheated of around Rs 1 lakh. Sunita said she received a link on her WhatsApp number which stated that the first installment under the scheme would be credited through PhonePe due to changes in government norms.

Similarly, Minati Das, a pregnant woman from Balabhadrapur village under Pattamundai rural police station, was cheated of Rs 18,400 in two installments by cyber fraudsters. Another pregnant woman from the village was cheated of Rs 4,000. It is alleged that the ASHA workers engaged at the healthcare centres in villages allegedly gave out details of the victims to the fraudsters.

ASHA workers work at the grassroots of rural healthcare and register pregnant women and help them get treated in government hospitals. ASHA worker Ruby Behera of Balabhadrapur village in Pattamundai said, "I got a call from an unknown number in which I was asked about the number of pregnant and lactating women in my area. When I sought the identity of the caller, she said she was calling from the head office in Delhi."

Ruby said the caller asked her whether Minati had delivered. "When I said yes, the caller asked me for her phone number. I gave her the number following which she put me on a conference call with Minati and disconnected stating she could not hear me," she said.

Ruby said the caller threatened her saying if she did not give her the details, she may lose her job. She said Minati is now blaming her for becoming a victim to cyber fraud. "She (Minati) is blaming me for fraudulently deducting money from her account. I swore that I did not know anything about the fraud," Ruby said.

Similarly, ASHA worker of Bishok village under Derabish police station Tuksa Raut said she had given the phone number of Sunita to a cyber fraudster.