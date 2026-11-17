Cyber Fraudsters Swindle Rs 1.03 Crore From Chennai IT Firm's Account
The company director stated in his complaint that the incident occurred on November 9, when the amount was withdrawn in a span of 55 minutes.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Chennai: Cyber fraudsters swindled Rs 1.03 crore from the bank account of a private IT company in the Perungudi area of Chennai, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the firm operates an online money transfer platform called Bulkpe. The company's director, Sathyanarayanan, has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's office alleging fraud in the company's bank account, from which fraudsters illegally transferred money 24 times in one hour.
According to the complainant, the incident took place on November 9, between 11.01 am and 11.55 am, when suspicious persons withdrew money from the company's account with YES Bank 24 times in a row in a span of 55 minutes. Through this, a total of Rs. 1,03,76,860 has been siphoned off.
Normally, an IP address and security certificate approved by the company are mandatory to send money through the bank's Application Programming Interface (API). Despite these security procedures, it is shocking that the transfers were made without the company's permission, the complaint states.
Sathyanarayanan said that, upon an examination of server and database records, it was revealed that none of the 24 fraudulent transactions was made from the company's computer systems. Furthermore, the company had no connection with the owners of the bank accounts through which the money was transferred.
"The fraud was only discovered when the company's bank accounts were examined on November 12. The bank was immediately informed and requested to take action to freeze the suspicious bank accounts and to temporarily suspend the company's API money transfer service," Sathyanarayanan mentioned in the complaint.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered, and an investigation into the matter was initiated.
Recently, Rs 22.03 crore was fraudulently swindled from the account maintained with a private bank by the Rural Development Department through fake web addresses and mule accounts. The Cyber Crime Police has registered a case in the matter and arrested seven people.
These incidents highlight that cybercriminal gangs are targeting not only government departments but also private companies that use online payment facilities. In particular, unauthorised transactions that bypass the computer security systems of the companies have caused great concern.
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