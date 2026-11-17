ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraudsters Swindle Rs 1.03 Crore From Chennai IT Firm's Account

Chennai: Cyber fraudsters swindled Rs 1.03 crore from the bank account of a private IT company in the Perungudi area of Chennai, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the firm operates an online money transfer platform called Bulkpe. The company's director, Sathyanarayanan, has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's office alleging fraud in the company's bank account, from which fraudsters illegally transferred money 24 times in one hour.

According to the complainant, the incident took place on November 9, between 11.01 am and 11.55 am, when suspicious persons withdrew money from the company's account with YES Bank 24 times in a row in a span of 55 minutes. Through this, a total of Rs. 1,03,76,860 has been siphoned off.

Normally, an IP address and security certificate approved by the company are mandatory to send money through the bank's Application Programming Interface (API). Despite these security procedures, it is shocking that the transfers were made without the company's permission, the complaint states.

Sathyanarayanan said that, upon an examination of server and database records, it was revealed that none of the 24 fraudulent transactions was made from the company's computer systems. Furthermore, the company had no connection with the owners of the bank accounts through which the money was transferred.