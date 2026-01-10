ETV Bharat / state

Cybercrime Cases Rise Across Uttarakhand; AI Voice Cloning, Digital Arrest Scams Are New Ways For Fraudsters

By Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: Cybercrime in Uttarakhand has taken a dangerous turn in 2025. Fraudsters are now using advanced technologies like digital arrest scams and artificial intelligence-based voice cloning to target victims. Police say cybercriminals are no more using traditional OTP frauds, fake calls and social media scams. They have adopted more sophisticated methods to exploit fear, greed and the threat of government action, police added.

According to official data, 10,300 cybercrime cases were registered in Uttarakhand in 2025. The losses amounted to Rs 90 crore. About 50 per cent of the cases were through phone calls, messages and online links. Cybercriminals are operating from states like West Bengal, Bihar and Maharashtra, and they have been targeting people remotely. This, officials say, is affecting both urban and rural areas. In Dehradun alone, 24 people were digitally arrested this year. The statewide figure has crossed 40, the police said.

In Almora, a woman was kept under digital arrest for about 27 days by fraudsters posing as government officials. They extorted around Rs 1.20 crore from her through sustained mental pressure. In Dehradun's Nehru Colony, a fake RTO challan link led to unauthorised transactions. It drained the victim's bank account and fixed deposits.

In Nainital, an 80-year-old man was duped of Rs 20 lakh after cybercriminals impersonating Delhi Crime Branch and CBI officials kept him on WhatsApp video calls for three days. Fake investment scams have also surged. A Roorkee resident lost over Rs 50 lakh after being lured into fraudulent stock market schemes.