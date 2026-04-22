ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraud Worth Crores Uncovered: Massive Account Kit Racket Busted In Gujarat, Rs 70 Crore Transactions Exposed

Suspects have been arrested under the IPC 2023 and the IT Act. ( ETV Bharat )

Kutch: In a major crackdown on cybercrime in Gujarat’s Kutch district, police have unearthed a racket involving transactions worth nearly Rs 70 crore, exposing a wide network of fraudulent bank accounts.

The Cyber Cell and Local Crime Branch (LCB) busted the operation, revealing how the accused targeted ordinary people, gained their trust, opened bank accounts in their names, and then passed them on to outside gangs for commission-based fraud.

Modus Operandi Exposed

Senior police officials launched a detailed probe into suspicious accounts flagged through the ‘Samanvay Portal’. The investigation led to the identification of two accused: Nikhilbhai Nanjibhai Maheshwari, from Bhuj’s Kodki Road area, and Rajendrakumar alias Raja Garva, from Biber village in Nakhatrana taluka.

Police said the accused opened multiple bank accounts using unsuspecting individuals and handed over passbooks, chequebooks, ATM cards and credentials to unknown operators, who used them to carry out cyber fraud transactions.

Seizures During Search