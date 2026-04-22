Cyber Fraud Worth Crores Uncovered: Massive Account Kit Racket Busted In Gujarat, Rs 70 Crore Transactions Exposed
The accused opened bank accounts using local residents’ identities, then sold account kits to outside gangs, enabling widespread financial fraud.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Kutch: In a major crackdown on cybercrime in Gujarat’s Kutch district, police have unearthed a racket involving transactions worth nearly Rs 70 crore, exposing a wide network of fraudulent bank accounts.
The Cyber Cell and Local Crime Branch (LCB) busted the operation, revealing how the accused targeted ordinary people, gained their trust, opened bank accounts in their names, and then passed them on to outside gangs for commission-based fraud.
Modus Operandi Exposed
Senior police officials launched a detailed probe into suspicious accounts flagged through the ‘Samanvay Portal’. The investigation led to the identification of two accused: Nikhilbhai Nanjibhai Maheshwari, from Bhuj’s Kodki Road area, and Rajendrakumar alias Raja Garva, from Biber village in Nakhatrana taluka.
Police said the accused opened multiple bank accounts using unsuspecting individuals and handed over passbooks, chequebooks, ATM cards and credentials to unknown operators, who used them to carry out cyber fraud transactions.
Seizures During Search
During searches at Nikhil Maheshwari’s residence, police seized key evidence, including 27 passbooks, eight chequebooks, 18 ATM cards, 21 SIM cards, five mobile phones, two laptops, a data device, a router, QR codes and several stamps.
Rs 70 Crore Transactions Traced
Investigators found that transactions totalling around Rs 70 crore had been routed through these accounts, indicating links to a larger, organised cybercrime network.
Case Registered, Probe Underway
A case has been registered at Bhuj City A-Division Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the IT Act. Both accused have been arrested, and further interrogation is underway.
Police have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid sharing bank details or documents with unknown individuals, warning that such actions could inadvertently link them to cybercrime.
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