Cyber Fraudsters Target Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films; ₹38.5 Lakh Scam Attempt Foiled
The firm has lodged a complaint with TN police after unidentified fraudsters impersonated a company producer on WhatsApp in an attempt to trick an employee
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Chennai: A complaint has been filed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house owned by actor Kamal Haasan, alleging that unidentified fraudsters attempted to cheat the company of ₹38.50 lakh through a WhatsApp impersonation scam.
Murali Krishnan, an employee of the Chennai-based production company, filed the complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office. Raaj Kamal Films International is currently producing two major films starring actors Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan.
According to the complaint, on July 2, Murali Krishnan's mobile number was blocked by unknown persons, after which he began receiving WhatsApp messages from unfamiliar numbers. The fraudsters allegedly used the profile photo of one of the company's producers, making the messages appear genuine.
The messages instructed Murali Krishnan to urgently transfer ₹38.50 lakh to a specified bank account, claiming the request came from the producer. As the conversation resembled the producer's usual communication, Murali Krishnan initially considered processing the payment from the company's bank account.
However, when he sought clarification about the purpose of the transfer, he received no response. Suspecting a planned cyber fraud, he withheld the payment and immediately lodged a complaint with the police. He also submitted screenshots of the WhatsApp conversations and the phone numbers used by the fraudsters.
In his complaint, Murali Krishnan requested that the bank accounts linked to the suspected fraudsters be frozen and that immediate legal action be taken against those responsible.
Based on the complaint, the Chennai Central Crime Branch's Cyber Crime Wing has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and launched an investigation.
Police said a similar modus operandi had been used by a cyber fraud gang a few months ago, in which fraudsters impersonated company officials using genuine WhatsApp profile photos to deceive victims into transferring money.
The Cyber Crime Police have also advised the public not to trust unsolicited messages from unknown numbers or click on suspicious links, urging people to verify requests for financial transactions through official channels before acting.
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