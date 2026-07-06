ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraudsters Target Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films; ₹38.5 Lakh Scam Attempt Foiled

Chennai: A complaint has been filed by Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house owned by actor Kamal Haasan, alleging that unidentified fraudsters attempted to cheat the company of ₹38.50 lakh through a WhatsApp impersonation scam.

Murali Krishnan, an employee of the Chennai-based production company, filed the complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office. Raaj Kamal Films International is currently producing two major films starring actors Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan.

According to the complaint, on July 2, Murali Krishnan's mobile number was blocked by unknown persons, after which he began receiving WhatsApp messages from unfamiliar numbers. The fraudsters allegedly used the profile photo of one of the company's producers, making the messages appear genuine.

The messages instructed Murali Krishnan to urgently transfer ₹38.50 lakh to a specified bank account, claiming the request came from the producer. As the conversation resembled the producer's usual communication, Murali Krishnan initially considered processing the payment from the company's bank account.