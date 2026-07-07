ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraud Refund Recovery: Haryana Leads Nation With 31% Success Rate; Over 3,900 Cybercriminals Arrested

Chandigarh: Haryana has emerged as one of the country's top-performing states in recovering money lost in cyber fraud, recording a 31 per cent refund rate through Money Restoration Module (MRM). The state's recovery rate is over eight times the national average of 3.85 per cent. The achievement was highlighted during a review meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

The Money Restoration Module (MRM), launched by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in June, is designed to help victims of cyber fraud recover their lost money by streamlining the refund process.

According to officials, Haryana received 2,241 refund orders in 7,316 cyber fraud cases under the MRM, developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The state's recovery rate of 31 per cent significantly outperformed the national average, reflecting improved coordination and faster response mechanisms.

The review meeting also highlighted the state's crackdown on cybercrime through the Sahyog Portal. During the first six months of 2026, authorities removed 14,139 illegal online contents, including phishing websites, fake advertisements, fraudulent social media posts and private photographs shared without consent.

AI-Powered Cyber Policing Expanded

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed officials to further strengthen technology-driven policing by expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for cyber surveillance and cybercrime investigations.

SP (Cyber) Mayank Gupta said the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C), established in Panchkula in 2023, has significantly expanded its operations. The centre now includes dedicated units for AI integration, social media monitoring, online crimes against children and women (OCWC), cyber awareness campaigns and intelligence gathering. It is also strengthening capabilities in cyber investigation training, research, dark web investigations and virtual digital asset tracking.