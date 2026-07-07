ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraudsters Create Fake ID Of Chairman, Dupe Company's Accountant Of Rs 5.3 Crore

The company's accountant was duped into transferring Rs 5.3 crore to two separate accounts. ( ANI )

Jaipur: The Cyber ​​Crime Wing of Rajasthan Police has busted a major interstate gang that targeted the corporate sector by duping employees through various means.

So far, the police have been able to arrest only one person who allegedly helped the gang set up bank accounts and transfer money.

As per a complaint, the fraudsters impersonated the chairman of company—using his name and WhatsApp profile picture—to deceive the company's accountant into transferring Rs 5.3 crore to two separate accounts.

Acting on technical evidence, the State Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested one Rahul Ashok Sopan, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra. He turned out to be a daily wage labourer, who opened a bank account at the behest of another person named Amit Singh.

Additional Director General (Cyber ​​Crime) Vijay Kumar Singh said the proceeds of the cyber fraud were transferred into this account.

According to police, on April 27, 2026, the chairman of the company, Deependra Singh, lodged a complaint on the cyber crime helpline number 1930. He reported that cyber fraudsters had used his name and photograph to send messages to the company's accountant from an unknown WhatsApp number.

The fraudsters sent details of two different bank accounts to the accountant—who was authorized to handle financial transactions. Claiming that the matter was urgent, they asked the accountant to transfer Rs 5.3 crore via online transactions.

Talking about the modus operandi, police said the cyber criminals first gathered comprehensive information and profile photos of the company's chairman/director. They then set one of these photos as the display picture (DP) on a new WhatsApp number and messaged the company's accountant. Upon seeing his boss's name and DP on WhatsApp, the employee transferred Rs 5.3 crore to the provided bank accounts without any suspicion.

After registering the complaint, a special team was constituted at the State Cyber ​​Crime Police Station, Jaipur, on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police Shantanu Kumar Singh and under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sumit Mehrada.

The team conducted a technical analysis of the bank accounts, mobile numbers, and digital transactions used in the fraud.