Cyber Fraud In Guise Of Gas Booking In Uttarakhand: Scammers Exploit Panic Over Supply, Use Fake Links To Drain Bank Accounts
Scammers pose as gas agency staff, use fake numbers, QR codes, and screen-sharing apps to access phones and commit financial fraud across multiple cities.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Dehradun: Cyber fraud cases linked to gas bookings are increasing in Uttarakhand, as scammers take advantage of public concern over a possible shortage of cooking gas. The panic comes amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. However, the government has clarified that there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders and has urged people not to panic.
Officials said that several cases have been reported from different parts of the state, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani, and Rishikesh. According to police, scammers are using fake customer care numbers, duplicate websites, and fraudulent mobile applications to trap people trying to book gas cylinders.
How The Fraud Happens?
Officials said that in many instances, people waiting in long queues outside gas agencies are approached by unknown individuals who claim they can help arrange quick delivery of cylinders. These fraudsters provide a phone number and ask people to call it for booking or complaints. Once the call is made, the person on the other end pretends to be an official from a gas agency or company.
The caller then asks for personal details such as mobile number, bank information, or OTP under the pretext of confirming the booking, updating subsidy details, or completing KYC verification. In some cases, victims are sent links, which they are asked to click. These links allow fraudsters to gain access to the victim's phone and sensitive data.
Use Of Technology To Cheat Victims
Police have also warned about the increasing use of screen-sharing apps and QR codes in such scams. Victims are often told to download a mobile application to fix a technical issue. Once installed, the app enables screen sharing, giving fraudsters full access to the user's phone, including banking apps.
In other cases, police said that the people are told they will receive money or cashback if they scan a QR code. However, instead of receiving money, funds are deducted from their accounts. Officials say these methods are becoming more common and are being used to target people across different cities.
Police Action and Awareness Efforts
The Uttarakhand Police have stepped up efforts to spread awareness about such frauds. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), STF, Ajay Singh said that the police are using multiple platforms, including WhatsApp groups and social media, to educate people. Awareness videos and messages are being shared regularly to alert the public.
Officials have noted that cyber criminals are now focusing on daily services like gas bookings, as people are more likely to trust such interactions.
Other Types Of Cyber Fraud
Apart from gas booking scams, several other types of cyber fraud are also on the rise. These include fake KYC update calls, job offer scams, fraud on online buying and selling platforms, lottery and prize scams, and blackmail through video calls. Police say people from all sections of society are falling victim to these schemes.
Safety Measures For The Public
Authorities have advised people to remain alert and follow basic precautions. Police said that consumers should always use official apps or verified contact numbers for gas bookings. They should avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading unverified applications.
SSP Singh said, "People should never share their OTP, UPI PIN, or bank account details with anyone. Even a small mistake can lead to major financial loss."
Police said that if anyone falls victim to cyber fraud, they should immediately report it by calling the national helpline number 1930. Prompt reporting can help authorities take quick action and possibly prevent further loss. "Awareness and caution are the best ways to stay safe from such cyber crimes," the police official added.
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