ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraud In Guise Of Gas Booking In Uttarakhand: Scammers Exploit Panic Over Supply, Use Fake Links To Drain Bank Accounts

Dehradun: Cyber fraud cases linked to gas bookings are increasing in Uttarakhand, as scammers take advantage of public concern over a possible shortage of cooking gas. The panic comes amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. However, the government has clarified that there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders and has urged people not to panic.

Officials said that several cases have been reported from different parts of the state, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Haldwani, and Rishikesh. According to police, scammers are using fake customer care numbers, duplicate websites, and fraudulent mobile applications to trap people trying to book gas cylinders.

How The Fraud Happens?

Officials said that in many instances, people waiting in long queues outside gas agencies are approached by unknown individuals who claim they can help arrange quick delivery of cylinders. These fraudsters provide a phone number and ask people to call it for booking or complaints. Once the call is made, the person on the other end pretends to be an official from a gas agency or company.

The caller then asks for personal details such as mobile number, bank information, or OTP under the pretext of confirming the booking, updating subsidy details, or completing KYC verification. In some cases, victims are sent links, which they are asked to click. These links allow fraudsters to gain access to the victim's phone and sensitive data.

Use Of Technology To Cheat Victims

Police have also warned about the increasing use of screen-sharing apps and QR codes in such scams. Victims are often told to download a mobile application to fix a technical issue. Once installed, the app enables screen sharing, giving fraudsters full access to the user's phone, including banking apps.

In other cases, police said that the people are told they will receive money or cashback if they scan a QR code. However, instead of receiving money, funds are deducted from their accounts. Officials say these methods are becoming more common and are being used to target people across different cities.

Police Action and Awareness Efforts