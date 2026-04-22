Cyber Fraud Alert: Fake Traffic Challan Messages Target Vehicle Owners In Odisha
Cyber fraudsters are targeting vehicle owners with fake traffic challan messages on WhatsApp, prompting police to issue alerts as cases rise in Odisha.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Cybercrime has emerged as a major challenge in the digital age and is becoming a growing concern across the country, with fraudsters adopting new and sophisticated methods despite joint efforts to curb such offences.
In a recent trend, cyber fraudsters are targeting vehicle owners by sending messages on WhatsApp in the name of traffic or Regional Transport Office (RTO) challans and duping them. Several complaints related to such fraud have been registered at different cyber police stations.
Two days ago, a woman in Bhubaneswar received a message from a number (+91 7028766109) under the name "M Parivahan", asking her to pay a challan for her vehicle. However, by acting prudently and not clicking on the app link sent in the message, she managed to avoid a major fraud.
The message sent to her WhatsApp claimed that she had violated traffic rules by crossing a red light and had to pay a fine of Rs 2,200. It also mentioned her vehicle number and asked her to download an "official app" to pay the challan. As her vehicle had been parked at home for several days, she became suspicious about how the challan was issued. She later realised it was a cyber fraud attempt and blocked the number.
Cyber expert Lingaraj Sethi said that such frauds in the name of challan payments are increasing rapidly. "The message usually asks users to install an application file to make the payment. The most dangerous part is the APK file. Once installed, control of the mobile phone can go to the fraudsters. They can access gallery data, banking information and other sensitive details. They can misuse the data in multiple ways," he said.
He added that fraudsters manage to obtain vehicle numbers and owners' mobile numbers through various means, and many people are falling victim to such scams. He advised that if anyone falls prey to such fraud, they should immediately report it by calling the cyber helpline 1930. He also suggested installing tools like escan or escan bot removal from the Play Store to detect and remove malicious APK files from mobile devices.
Bhubaneswar Cyber Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suchismita Das said police are taking cyber fraud cases seriously and are also spreading awareness among the public. She clarified that no messages or links related to traffic challan payments are sent via WhatsApp to vehicle owners. She urged people to ignore such messages.
According to official data, in 2023, a total of 2,348 cybercrime cases were registered, with 522 accused arrested. Fraud worth Rs 46.94 crore was reported, out of which Rs 1.52 crore was refunded, and Rs 2.27 crore was frozen. In 2024, 2,501 cases were registered, and 581 accused were arrested. A total fraud of Rs 154.45 crore was reported, with Rs 2.02 crore refunded and Rs 8.53 crore frozen.
In 2025, a total of 2,803 cases were registered, involving fraud worth Rs 168.31 crore. As many as 744 accused were arrested, with Rs 6.41 crore refunded and Rs 4.04 crore frozen. As per a white paper presented by the government in the Assembly on cybercrime in 2025, out of 2,803 registered cases, chargesheets were filed in 391 cases, 123 cases were found to be true in final reports, and 2,272 cases were under investigation. Seventeen cases were closed due to other reasons.
A total of 1,210 offenders were identified, out of which, 744 were arrested. Among the cases, 1,569 were economic cybercrimes, 1,183 were related to social media, eight were hacking cases, and 43 fell under other categories.
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