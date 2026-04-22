ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraud Alert: Fake Traffic Challan Messages Target Vehicle Owners In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Cybercrime has emerged as a major challenge in the digital age and is becoming a growing concern across the country, with fraudsters adopting new and sophisticated methods despite joint efforts to curb such offences.

In a recent trend, cyber fraudsters are targeting vehicle owners by sending messages on WhatsApp in the name of traffic or Regional Transport Office (RTO) challans and duping them. Several complaints related to such fraud have been registered at different cyber police stations.

Two days ago, a woman in Bhubaneswar received a message from a number (+91 7028766109) under the name "M Parivahan", asking her to pay a challan for her vehicle. However, by acting prudently and not clicking on the app link sent in the message, she managed to avoid a major fraud.

The message sent to her WhatsApp claimed that she had violated traffic rules by crossing a red light and had to pay a fine of Rs 2,200. It also mentioned her vehicle number and asked her to download an "official app" to pay the challan. As her vehicle had been parked at home for several days, she became suspicious about how the challan was issued. She later realised it was a cyber fraud attempt and blocked the number.

Cyber expert Lingaraj Sethi said that such frauds in the name of challan payments are increasing rapidly. "The message usually asks users to install an application file to make the payment. The most dangerous part is the APK file. Once installed, control of the mobile phone can go to the fraudsters. They can access gallery data, banking information and other sensitive details. They can misuse the data in multiple ways," he said.

He added that fraudsters manage to obtain vehicle numbers and owners' mobile numbers through various means, and many people are falling victim to such scams. He advised that if anyone falls prey to such fraud, they should immediately report it by calling the cyber helpline 1930. He also suggested installing tools like escan or escan bot removal from the Play Store to detect and remove malicious APK files from mobile devices.