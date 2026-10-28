Cyber Experts Urge People To Stay Alert About Fake Offers During Festive Season
Cyber experts have urged people to beware of the scammers during the festive season.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Ranchi: Cyber experts have warned people to stay alert, affirming that scammers have become active ahead of the festive season and are offering attractive shopping offers and discounts to dupe people.
Other instances of fraud cited are fake gifts, cheap flight tickets, and low-cost tour packages.
Experts have said that with people increasingly relying on online platforms, whether for sending gifts for Diwali, planning a special surprise for Christmas, or booking flight and train tickets for New Year celebrations, scammers are looking for ways to defraud people.
According to experts, cybercriminals employ tactics that make their advertisements and websites look genuine at first glance and have used the logos of well-known companies, product images, and "limited-time" offers in the past. Often, links are sent via social media, WhatsApp, SMS, or email, they have warned.
Experts further said that one of the primary methods of fraud during the festive season involves enticing gift offers, with victims receiving messages claiming they have won expensive gifts, such as mobile phones, electronic items, or shopping vouchers, from a company.
To claim these "gifts," they are asked to pay a small delivery charge, registration fee, or tax, and believing the amount to be insignificant, some people make the payment, they said.
Following this, the fraudsters demand additional funds under the pretext of "verification" or attempt to extract sensitive banking information, they added.
Experts further said that another common tactic was that the fake websites are created under the guise of facilitating the delivery of online gifts. After a customer has booked items like flowers, sweets, clothing, or other gifts for a family member or friend and makes the payment, the website becomes inaccessible, the contact number stops working, or the scammers repeatedly demand more money under the pretext of delivery.
The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued an alert regarding the festive season. It has advised that travel plans for the holidays should be made carefully and only through legitimate platforms.
These advisories have come as, during the Diwali, Christmas, and New Year holidays, many people plan to travel with their families or return home.
People have been warned that scammers provide a fake PNR or e-ticket, assuring the victim that the booking is confirmed. Later, upon verification with the airline or an authorised booking platform, it has been discovered in the past that no ticket was ever issued or that the provided details are invalid.
According to cyber expert Vineet Kumar, travelers must understand that a claim by an unknown person to provide a confirmed ticket is not, in itself, trustworthy.
People planning trips to destinations like Goa, Manali, Shimla, Darjeeling, the Andaman Islands, or other tourist spots for New Year’s celebrations are also prime targets for fraudsters, experts said.
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