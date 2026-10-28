ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Experts Urge People To Stay Alert About Fake Offers During Festive Season

Ranchi: Cyber experts have warned people to stay alert, affirming that scammers have become active ahead of the festive season and are offering attractive shopping offers and discounts to dupe people.

Experts have said that with people increasingly relying on online platforms, whether for sending gifts for Diwali, planning a special surprise for Christmas, or booking flight and train tickets for New Year celebrations, scammers are looking for ways to defraud people.

According to experts, cybercriminals employ tactics that make their advertisements and websites look genuine at first glance and have used the logos of well-known companies, product images, and "limited-time" offers in the past. Often, links are sent via social media, WhatsApp, SMS, or email, they have warned.

Experts further said that one of the primary methods of fraud during the festive season involves enticing gift offers, with victims receiving messages claiming they have won expensive gifts, such as mobile phones, electronic items, or shopping vouchers, from a company.

To claim these "gifts," they are asked to pay a small delivery charge, registration fee, or tax, and believing the amount to be insignificant, some people make the payment, they said.

Following this, the fraudsters demand additional funds under the pretext of "verification" or attempt to extract sensitive banking information, they added.