Cyber Crooks Impersonate Chief Justice, Dupe Elders Of Rs 6.72 Cr In Mahasrashtra's Nashik

Mumbai: In two separate incidents of the ‘digital arrest’ scam, two senior citizens from Nashik in Maharashtra were duped of Rs 6.72 crore by unidentified cyber crooks, the police said on Tuesday.

The criminals threatened to produce them in the court of the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai. Nashik cyber police registered an FIR on Monday and launched an investigation into the incidents that occurred in August, an official said.

According to the complaint received at the Cyber ​​Police Station, 74-year-old Anil Lalasare, a resident of the Gangapur Road area, who is suffering from age-related ailments, received a video call on August 26, 2025, stating that a credit card had been issued in his name in Mumbai, which was used for illegal transactions and money laundering.

He was also forced to pay Rs 72 lakh as a fine through RTGS by pretending that he had been presented online in the court of the CJI. "The criminals faked the old man to be presented before the CJI on a video call. The fake Chief Justice said that he should pay the fine of Rs 72 lakh immediately through RTGS or else the CBI would arrest him. He pressured him by saying that the CBI team had come to his house,” said Sanjay Pise, Cyber ​​Police Station Inspector/