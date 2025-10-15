Cyber Crooks Impersonate Chief Justice, Dupe Elders Of Rs 6.72 Cr In Mahasrashtra's Nashik
Two elderly residents of Nashik fell victim to the ‘digital arrest’ scam, losing a total of Rs 6.72 crore to unidentified cybercriminals.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST
Mumbai: In two separate incidents of the ‘digital arrest’ scam, two senior citizens from Nashik in Maharashtra were duped of Rs 6.72 crore by unidentified cyber crooks, the police said on Tuesday.
The criminals threatened to produce them in the court of the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai. Nashik cyber police registered an FIR on Monday and launched an investigation into the incidents that occurred in August, an official said.
According to the complaint received at the Cyber Police Station, 74-year-old Anil Lalasare, a resident of the Gangapur Road area, who is suffering from age-related ailments, received a video call on August 26, 2025, stating that a credit card had been issued in his name in Mumbai, which was used for illegal transactions and money laundering.
He was also forced to pay Rs 72 lakh as a fine through RTGS by pretending that he had been presented online in the court of the CJI. "The criminals faked the old man to be presented before the CJI on a video call. The fake Chief Justice said that he should pay the fine of Rs 72 lakh immediately through RTGS or else the CBI would arrest him. He pressured him by saying that the CBI team had come to his house,” said Sanjay Pise, Cyber Police Station Inspector/
Scared at the threat, Lalasare, who couldn't walk properly due to age-related illness, went to the bank and deposited Rs 72 lakh in the account number provided by the caller. When those at the bank asked to whom he was making the lump sum payment, the elder man replied that it was for his brother’s medical treatment.
Lalasare's wife has been bedridden for the last two-and-a-half years after suffering a stroke. She needs oxygen support. The couple's son lives abroad. The fraud came to light on Monday (October 13) when Lalasare's relatives arrived at his residence to meet the old couple.
In another incident, an elderly man fell prey to a similar modus operandi used by cyber fraudsters. The FIR stated that the man was threatened to be placed under "digital arrest" and produced in the CJI's court since his SIM card was used for circulating obscene photos and videos.
He ended up paying Rs 6 crore to avoid digital arrest, another police official said, adding a detailed investigation is underway into both the incidents.
