ETV Bharat / state

'I’ll Transfer Money… Please Don't Refuse': Innocent Requests Luring People Into Cybercrime Mule Networks

Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police identified nearly 5,000 such mule accounts last year alone ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: What appears to be a harmless request for financial help is fast emerging as a serious cybercrime threat. A seemingly polite appeal, "Brother, I’ll transfer money to your account… please don’t refuse," is now being used by fraudsters to trap unsuspecting individuals into illegal money-laundering operations.

The disturbing pattern has come to light during investigations conducted under the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau's 'Operation Crackdown'.

Officials say cybercrime syndicates are increasingly depending on “mule accounts” -- bank accounts operated by individuals who knowingly or unknowingly allow criminals to route stolen money through them.

Recent investigations by the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police identified nearly 5,000 such mule accounts last year alone, with many more suspected to be active.

A detailed examination of 1,888 suspicious accounts revealed the scale of the menace: 782 cybercrime transactions linked within Telangana, 9,431 cybercrime cases connected across India and in one alarming case, a single bank account in Sultan Bazaar was tied to 496 complaints. Additionally, 298 bank accounts across Suryapet district were flagged for suspicious financial activity.

How the trap works

Investigators say the scam often begins with emotional manipulation. Fraud agents target people, facing financial stress, and convince them to share bank account details or open new accounts in their name.