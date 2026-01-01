ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Crime Police Bust Mobile Hacking Racket, Two Arrested in Jaipur

Jaipur: Jaipur Cyber Crime Police have arrested two members of a cyber fraud gang for allegedly hacking mobile phones and using stolen debit and credit card details to order expensive items from e-commerce platforms, officials said on Thursday.

The accused sent malicious links to unsuspecting users, gained access to their mobile phones and misused saved financial details to place high-value orders. The fraudulently purchased goods, including costly mobile phones, were then routed out of the country through Nepal, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhijeet Singh stated that two members of the gang involved in the e-commerce website fraud have been arrested. The duo have been identified as Amol Chopra, a resident of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, and Saksham Khandelwal, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Jaipur.