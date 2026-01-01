ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Crime Police Bust Mobile Hacking Racket, Two Arrested in Jaipur

Jaipur cyber police have uncovered an organised gang that hacked smartphones to place fraudulent e-commerce orders.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 1, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST

Jaipur: Jaipur Cyber Crime Police have arrested two members of a cyber fraud gang for allegedly hacking mobile phones and using stolen debit and credit card details to order expensive items from e-commerce platforms, officials said on Thursday.

The accused sent malicious links to unsuspecting users, gained access to their mobile phones and misused saved financial details to place high-value orders. The fraudulently purchased goods, including costly mobile phones, were then routed out of the country through Nepal, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Abhijeet Singh stated that two members of the gang involved in the e-commerce website fraud have been arrested. The duo have been identified as Amol Chopra, a resident of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, and Saksham Khandelwal, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Jaipur.

Amol Chopra has been remanded in judicial custody, while Saksham is being interrogated. The search for other suspected criminals involved in this gang is underway, police said. The goods were usually delivered in big cities and later sold at lower prices in smaller towns, officials said.

Officials stated that a case has been registered in the cyber police station regarding the incident, and an investigation is underway. The investigation also revealed that to evade detection and conceal financial trails, payments were often made through cryptocurrency. So far, two accused have been arrested, and efforts are underway to nab the other suspects involved in the racket.

