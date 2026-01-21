ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Crime Cell Arrests Four More Accused In Rs 200 Crore Fraud Case In Gujarat

Surat: The Cyber Crime Cell here arrested four more accused allegedly part of an international racket in a Rs 212.87 crore cyber fraud case, an official said. Surprisingly, three of the four arrested accused have only studied up to classes 8 to 10, yet they managed to breach the security of the banking system and carry out transactions worth crores of rupees as per the official.

Modus Operandi

It is understood that police investigation revealed that the accused were very adept at creating bogus documents. They opened current accounts based on fake business certificates and GST numbers. When bank employees came for physical verification, the accused would set up temporary bogus infrastructure and offices to avoid raising suspicion. Bank employees who opened these accounts without proper verification are also now under police scrutiny.