Cyber Crime Cell Arrests Four More Accused In Rs 200 Crore Fraud Case In Gujarat
The scam came to light in October last year with the arrest of the prime accused Praveen Dhandhal.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Surat: The Cyber Crime Cell here arrested four more accused allegedly part of an international racket in a Rs 212.87 crore cyber fraud case, an official said. Surprisingly, three of the four arrested accused have only studied up to classes 8 to 10, yet they managed to breach the security of the banking system and carry out transactions worth crores of rupees as per the official.
Modus Operandi
It is understood that police investigation revealed that the accused were very adept at creating bogus documents. They opened current accounts based on fake business certificates and GST numbers. When bank employees came for physical verification, the accused would set up temporary bogus infrastructure and offices to avoid raising suspicion. Bank employees who opened these accounts without proper verification are also now under police scrutiny.
The First Breakthrough
The entire scam was uncovered on October 9, 2025. Following the arrest of the main accused, Praveen Dhandhal, the police seized 132 blank checkbooks, 19 passbooks, 12 debit cards, 35 QR codes, and 54 SIM cards from him. During the investigation, a total of 154 suspicious accounts were found, from which over Rs 212 crore has been withdrawn.
DCP, Cyber Cell, Surat, Vishakha Jain said that the accused opened accounts in their own names and in the names of others for a commission from the cyber gang. The role of bank employees is also being seriously investigated, Jain said.
